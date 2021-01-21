SYOSSET, N.Y., Jan. 21, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Fluid Metering Inc. a microfluidic solutions provider is pleased to introduce the FVD series of variable dispense pumps (patent pending).

As microfluidics continue to emerge as powerful technology in the life sciences sector so is the desire to simplify fluidic architecture. The innovative, compact, low-profile design of Fluid Metering’s Variable Dispense Pump address these challenging requirements with unparalleled accuracy and precision while doubling the lifecycle of current market technology.

Fluid Metering’s Variable Dispense Pump high performance, technologically advanced design combines priming or washing, and a precise dispensing pump all in one complete package. The patented CeramPump® design utilizes a single, dimensionally stable and chemically inert ceramic “valveless” piston liner set for precise fluid control. This series of Variable Dispense Pumps provides the ability to have a higher flow rate for priming the line, and automatically adjusts to a small dispense volume ranging from liters to milliliters to microliters to accommodate the desired dispense or flows for any application.

“We are excited about the market changing capabilities that the launch of the Variable Dispense Pump will bring to the Life Sciences market. This innovative design has been through our most rigorous verification and validation process, with a test fleet of sixty units that have been through millions of flawless cycles. The FVD will help engineers simplify their fluidic architecture and improve instrument reliability,” said Robert Morin, Vice President, Commercial Operations at Fluid Metering Inc.

About Fluid Metering Inc.

Fluid Metering Inc. pioneered the first patented valve-less rotating and reciprocating piston metering pump concept delivering pumping excellence and precise fluid control for Laboratory, Industrial, Process and OEM applications. Fluid Metering’s Engineering Team incorporates over 60 years of OEM design experience to meet specific customer and application requirements with Accuracy, Precision & Reliability!

Learn more at: https://www.fluidmetering.com/

Follow Us

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/FluidMeteringInc/

TWITTER: https://twitter.com/fluidmetering

YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/user/fmipump1959

LINKEDIN: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fluid-metering-inc-/?viewAsMember=true

Media Contact Information:

Name: Denise Sternbach

Phone: 516-922-6050 xt.113

Denise.Sternbach@fluidmetering.com

*PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/21-0121s2p-fvd-series-300dpi.jpg

News Source: Fluid Metering Inc