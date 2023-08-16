CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., Aug. 16, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — PitBullTax Software, the Nation’s Leading Tax Resolution Software for CPAs, EAs and Tax Attorneys has revealed it has won a spot on the 2023 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest growing private companies in America for the second year in a row.



Image Caption: PitBullTax Software.

The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Amour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising cost of capital and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. “Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth it requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future.”

“We are extremely proud of making the Inc. 5000 list again and have worked very hard to grow this company into what it is today,” stated Jaime S. Buchwald, CPA, Co-Founder and CEO. “The honor of making the list for the 2nd year in a row further demonstrates our dominant position in IRS tax resolution software. With the Inflation Reduction Act, Congress gave the IRS $80 billion to hire 87,000 new personnel. IRS enforcement over the next decade will be at an all-time high, and the amount of new resolution cases are going to skyrocket.

“With these prestigious awards, our licensees and potential licensees will now have even greater confidence in PitBullTax to handle this avalanche of new cases, not only as the nation’s leader in IRS tax resolution software, but also as a nationally recognized business leader.”

Jose Alfaro, Co-Founder and CTO said, “With the success of version 7.0, a quantum leap in automation that seamlessly integrates with major tech companies such as Zoom meetings, and synchronizes with Dropbox, Google Drive, One Drive, Outlook and Google Calendar and SMS communication we continue to over deliver to our licensees. Our 2nd Inc. 5000 honor is made possible by the dedication of our team and loyal licensees.”

ABOUT PITBULLTAX SOFTWARE:

PitBullTax Software has licensees in all 50 states that rely on the company’s software to prepare their clients’ IRS resolution cases and automate their IRS tax resolution businesses. Innovation, efficiency and making its licensees more profitable are the cornerstones of the company’s philosophy.

