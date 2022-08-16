CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., Aug. 16, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — PitBullTax Software, the Nation’s Leading Tax Resolution Software for CPAs, EAs and Tax Attorneys has revealed it has won a spot on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest growing private companies in America.



Image Caption: PitBullTax Software.

The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Amour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages and the ongoing impact of COVID-19.

“We are extremely proud of this honor and have worked very hard to grow this company into what it is today,” stated Jaime S. Buchwald, CPA, Co-Founder and CEO. “The timing of this award couldn’t have come at a better time. With the Inflation Reduction Act giving the IRS $80 billion and the agency looking to hire 87,000 new personnel, IRS enforcement over the next decade will be at all-time high, and the amount of new resolution cases are going to increase astronomically.”

Buchwald adds, “With this prestigious award, our licensees and potential licensees will now have even greater confidence in PitBullTax to handle this avalanche of new cases, not only as the nation’s leader in IRS tax resolution software, but also as a verified national business leader.”

“The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Inc. is thrilled to honor these companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today.”

Jose Alfaro, Co-Founder and CTO of PitBullTax, said “What a year! Just last month we released Version 7.0, a quantum leap in automation that seamlessly integrates with major tech companies such as Zoom meetings, and synchronizes with Dropbox, Google Drive, One Drive, Outlook and Google Calendar and SMS communication. On top of that, we now join the ranks of the fastest growing companies in America thanks to the dedication of our employees and the loyal support of our licensees, the top IRS tax resolution professionals in the country.”

ABOUT PITBULLTAX SOFTWARE:

PitBullTax Software has licensees in all 50 states that rely on the company’s software to prepare their clients’ IRS resolution cases and automate their IRS tax resolution practices. Innovation, efficiency and making its licensees more profitable are the cornerstones of the company’s philosophy.

