Version 7.0, a quantum leap in automation, integrates with other major high-tech platforms to provide its licensees with elevated efficiency and workflow to handle more cases and to adapt to the “new normal,” a more virtual work environment.

Major tech enhancements now include seamless Zoom Meetings Integration, File Storage Synchronization with Dropbox, Google Drive and OneDrive, SMS text communications, and Outlook and Google Calendar synchronization. In addition, other new features are a state-of-the-art proprietary Notifications Dashboard and a new user-friendly interface.

In conjunction with creating a more advanced platform for the virtual and workplace environments, the release is also perfectly timed to the significant ramp up of IRS collection enforcement that delinquent taxpayers are now experiencing, the exact clients of PitBullTax’s licensees.

Jaime S. Buchwald, CPA, Co-Founder and CEO explained, “Now with the dire aspects of the pandemic hopefully behind us, the IRS has dramatically increased its collection efforts. With approximately 50 million troubled taxpayers in the U.S. and approximately 15 million troubled taxpayers currently in the IRS collection division, the demand for IRS tax resolution services is at an all time high. With PitBullTax Software Version 7.0 our licensees stand ready to efficiently, profitably and successfully handle this major influx of new business.”

“Our company has been at the forefront of the IRS tax resolution industry for over 12 years, with a team of software engineers, developers, tax resolution specialists, customer service representatives and security professionals who are keenly aware of the constantly changing landscape of technology advancements, professional workflow, and tax law procedures,” stated Jose Alfaro, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer. “With our Version 7.0 enhancements and integrations our licensees will be able to continue to provide outstanding IRS tax resolution services.”

To demonstrate the full impact of version 7.0, the company will be hosting webinars to introduce licensees and potential licensees to the new integrations and enhancements.

“Of course, we will also be doing deep dives into the software in our classes in PitBullTax Institute, our IRS and NASBA accredited educational division. Not only will attendees gain tremendous insights and value in learning how to incorporate these cutting-edge tools into their practices, but they will also receive continuing education credits,” said Irina N. Bobrova, MST, EA and Chief Operating Officer.

PitBullTax Software has licensees in all 50 states that rely on their software to prepare their clients’ IRS resolution cases and automate their IRS Tax Resolution practices. Innovation, efficiency and making its licensees more profitable are the cornerstones of the company’s philosophy.

