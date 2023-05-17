LOS ANGELES, Calif., May 17, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Scientology Network’s VOICES FOR HUMANITY–the weekly series presenting heroic change-makers from a variety of faiths, cultures and nations working to uplift their communities–announces a new episode featuring anti-drug crusader Lance Dyer on May 17, 2023.



When synthetic drugs first appeared on convenience store shelves in the late 2000s, the U.S. government was slow to realize the dangerous effects of these so-called “legal highs.” But with over 42,000 cases of toxic poisoning in just five years, synthetics quickly grew into a national health crisis. Today, Lance Dyer is educating the nation about synthetics, facing the crisis head-on — and winning.

ABOUT LANCE DYER

Lance Dyer, a native of Atlanta, Georgia, joined the U.S. Army in 1982 and went on to become a member of its elite Ranger unit. In 2012, his 14-year-old son, Dakota, took synthetic “marijuana” for the first and only time, and as a reaction to the toxin took his own life. His death inspired Lance to spearhead an effort to hold the manufacturers of the drug accountable. The evidence he gathered and turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration was used to help arrest and convict 13 people who were directly involved in his son’s death. Lance partnered with the Foundation for a Drug-Free World to continue the work of educating kids, parents and community leaders and helping local, state and federal legislators become aware of the dangers of synthetics and pass effective legislation to ban them.

Lance Dyer is the founder and director of the Dakota Dyer Foundation, a nonprofit founded to help educate youth and communities on the truth about synthetic drugs.

The Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018. Since launching, the Scientology Network has been viewed in over 240 countries and territories in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology and Founder L. Ron Hubbard, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists, showing the Church as a global organization, and presenting its social betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by independent filmmakers who represent a cross-section of cultures and faiths, but share a common purpose of uplifting communities.

Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church’s global media center in Los Angeles, the Scientology Network is available on DirecTV Channel 320, DirecTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at Scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

