LOS ANGELES, Calif., Sept. 25, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Thousands lined both sides of Hollywood Blvd. September 4 from Western Ave. to Vermont, to cheer the floats, folkloric dancers and music in an annual celebration of El Salvador Independence. At the head of the parade was a 30-foot Salvadoran flag, proudly carried by volunteers who beckoned all to join them at the end of the parade route for a Salvadoran festival on L. Ron Hubbard Way. This was the first of several events planned by the Church of Scientology Los Angeles to honor Central American Independence Day and National Hispanic Heritage Month.



Photo caption: A Salvadoran festival on L. Ron Hubbard Way celebrated Salvadoran freedom and culture.

Volunteers from United for Human Rights, a nonprofit supported by the Church, joined the celebration, traveling up and down the parade route to distribute booklets promoting human rights and diversity.

At the end of the parade, all were invited to a Salvadoran festival on L. Ron Hubbard Way featuring Salvadoran food, art and crafts and a host of children’s activities.

As it did on the parade route, the vibrant blue of the Salvadoran flag was the dominant color of the afternoon, celebrating the Los Angeles Salvadoran community, its heritage, culture and freedom, both in America and in their homeland. This was echoed by a quote from author, humanitarian and Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard: “A nation is as alive as it has life in it. It is alive as men are free to be. It is as alive as men freely support that nation toward its goals and it’s no more alive than that.”

The Church of Scientology Los Angeles is an Ideal Scientology Organization, configured to service Scientologists in their ascent to spiritual freedom and serve as a home for the entire community—a meeting ground of cooperative effort to uplift people of all denominations. It was dedicated by Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige in 2010.

The Church of Scientology Los Angeles is featured in an episode of Inside Scientology on the Scientology Network, available on DIRECTV channel 320 and streaming at Scientology.tv, through mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

