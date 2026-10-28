BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Oct. 28, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Franklin Madison, a portfolio company of Mill Point Capital LLC, is pleased to announce its acquisition of Bindable, a leading digital property and casualty insurance agency and technology-enabled distribution platform based in Boston, Massachusetts.



Image caption: Franklin Madison logo.

The addition of Bindable accelerates Franklin Madison’s strategy by strengthening its agency expertise, carrier access, and digital distribution technology. Bindable brings nationally licensed agency capabilities, more than 30 affinity partnerships, and 47+ carrier appointments, along with a highly experienced team.

“Bindable is an exceptional company with a strong reputation for delivering results through a modern, data-driven approach to personal lines distribution,” said Andrea Heger, President and CEO of Franklin Madison. “We are honored to welcome the Bindable team to Franklin Madison and excited to execute on our mutual strategic vision: to bring insurance to the mid-market through our strong affinity and brand partnerships in a way that is simple and convenient for consumers.”

As a Franklin Madison company, Bindable will be strengthened with greater resources and expanded opportunities to pursue initiatives that are beneficial for the agency, its partners, and their customers.

For financial institutions, brands, and other partners, the combination creates a path to a broader protection offering through a single relationship. Bindable’s product-agnostic technology and white-label agency operations can give consumers more choice when shopping for auto, home, and specialty insurance. It will allow partners to add products without a complex technology build or the need to stand up insurance operations. Paired with Franklin Madison’s data-driven direct marketing engine, the result is a repeatable, scalable distribution model that supports the full customer journey, from customer acquisition and audience targeting to quoting, policy purchase, agent support, and ongoing engagement.

“After years of building a differentiated personal lines platform, Bindable is excited to join an industry leader like Franklin Madison that shares our commitment to partnership and innovation,” said Bill Suneson, Co-Founder and CEO of Bindable. “Together we will create greater market opportunities and value for clients while strengthening our ability to grow in the future.”

ABOUT FRANKLIN MADISON

An industry pioneer with over 55 years of experience, Franklin Madison helps organizations attract, engage, and retain customers through data-driven marketing and turnkey insurance solutions. The company enables banks, credit unions, and affinity organizations to grow loyalty and revenue while helping individuals and families build greater financial security. Franklin Madison serves more than 3,500 financial institutions nationwide. For more information, visit us at https://franklin-madison.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn.

ABOUT BINDABLE

Bindable simplifies insurance distribution by developing configurable, connected, and customer-centric digital experiences that holistically support the needs of insurance providers, trusted brands, and consumers. Bindable’s proprietary Insurance-as-a-Service platform features: expertly designed branded marketplace templates; modern API-powered quoting experiences; complementary agency support services; and access to Policy Crusher®, its licensable customer relationship management tool, comparative rater, and cross-sell engine. To learn more, visit https://bindable.com/.

ABOUT MILL POINT CAPITAL

Mill Point Capital LLC is an operationally-oriented private equity firm targeting control investments in lower-middle market companies, with a focus on industrials, business services, and IT services sectors in North America. Mill Point’s experienced team of investors and Executive Partners seek portfolio company value enhancement through rigorous implementation of transformative strategic initiatives and operational improvements. Mill Point is based in New York, NY. For more information, please visit https://millpoint.com/.

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News Source: Franklin Madison