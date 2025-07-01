NEW YORK, N.Y., July 1, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — “My iPhone 14 is stuck in recovery mode after updating to iOS 26. How can I fix it without losing data?”-Users reported. The reason that your iPhone 14 may get stuck in recovery mode is failed iOS 26 updates, iOS 26 corrupted system files, or an interrupted app process. Thankfully, it can be fixed with Tenorshare ReiBoot (no data loss) or iTunes/DFU Mode (data loss).



Image caption: iPhone Stuck in Recovery Mode? Get iPhone Out of Recovery Mode 2025 with Tenorshare ReiBoot.

5 ways to fix iphone stuck in recovery mode 2025 – no data loss!

SOLUTION 1: EXIT ‘IPHONE STUCK IN RECOVERY MODE’ WITHOUT ITUNES – TENORSHARE REIBOOT (NO DATA LOSS)

How to exit iPhone’s Recovery Mode without iTunes?

Tenorshare ReiBoot provides a 5-minute resolution to the issue of an iPhone stuck in recovery mode. It can also help with 150+ iOS/iPad/tvOS-related issues, including iOS 26 boot loops, iPhone stuck in Apple Logo, and iPhone frozen screens.

How do you take your iPhone out of Recovery Mode for free with Tenorshare ReiBoot?

Step 1: Free download Tenorshare ReiBoot on your PC.

Step 2: Connect your iPhone to your PC, then launch ReiBoot.

Step 3: One-click the ‘Exit Recovery Mode’ option, and it will get your iPhone out of Recovery Mode without data loss.

SOLUTION 2: FORCE RESTART TO EXIT RECOVERY MODE WITHOUT A COMPUTER (NO DATA LOSS)

How to get an iPhone out of Recovery Mode without a computer?

If your iPhone gets stuck, the simplest solution is to restart your iPhone, which often brings your iPhone back to the home screen without a computer.

For iPhone 8/X/XR/11/12/13/14/15/16 to exit iPhone Stuck in Recovery Mode:

Quickly press Volume Up and Down. Hold the Side button until you see the Apple logo.

Note: How to put an iPhone into Recovery Mode to fix another problem- iPhone Stuck on Apple Logo, here are the steps for iPhone 8/XR later:

Connect to the computer, press volume up, down. Hold the side button until the Recovery screen appears.

SOLUTION 3: USE ITUNES OR FINDER TO PUT IPHONE IN RESTORE MODE (MAY CAUSE DATA LOSS)

How long does it take to enter recovery mode?

It usually takes 10–20 minutes. If your iPhone won’t enter Recovery Mode and shows the ‘support.apple.com/iphone/restore’ on screen, you need to get your iPhone into iTunes or Finder to restore.

How to fix iPhone stuck on support.apple.com/iphone/restore issue?

Step 1: Connect your iPhone to the Computer, Launch Finder (Mac) or iTunes (Windows or macOS Mojave and earlier).

Step 2: Choose ‘Update.’ If it does not exist, select ‘Restore’ (lose data).

Step 3: Then get your iPhone out of restore mode and restore your backup.

TIPS:

Always try “Update” before “Restore” in iTunes/Finder. Make regular backups using iCloud or iTunes before restoring. Use Safe Tools if you are tech-novice: Simple Tools like ReiBoot iOS Repair can exit Recovery Mode without erasing data—no iTunes required.

ABOUT TENORSHARE:

Tenorshare is a trusted software company focusing on iOS device repair. ReiBoot is designed for users who prefer a faster, more user-friendly solution than iTunes or Finder, especially when trying to avoid data loss.

More information: https://www.tenorshare.com/

Follow on social:

https://x.com/Tenorshare_Inc

https://www.youtube.com/user/TenorshareOfficial/videos

News Source: Tenorshare Co. Ltd.