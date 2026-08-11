SEATTLE, Wash., Aug. 11, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Friday Harbor, an AI pre-underwriting platform that helps loan officers assemble complete and compliant loan files in real time, today announced expanded support for non-qualified mortgage (non-QM) and other non-agency lending programs, enabling lenders to evaluate a broader range of complex borrower scenarios against investor-specific guidelines before underwriting.



Image caption: Friday Harbor.

The new capabilities allow lenders to evaluate non-QM bank statement and certain jumbo loans earlier in the origination process, including calculating qualifying income for bank statement borrowers. Friday Harbor analyzes borrower documents and loan data to identify potential eligibility issues and documentation gaps and anticipate potential underwriting conditions, giving loan officers an earlier indication of whether a loan is approvable without having to escalate every nuanced income scenario for manual review.

The expansion comes as non-QM lending continues to gain momentum. According to data from Optimal Blue, non-QM loans accounted for more than 10% of all mortgage locks in July 2026, a share that’s more than tripled since the company began tracking the category in 2022.

“With more than one in 10 loans falling outside traditional agency guidelines, lenders can no longer afford to treat these loans as edge cases,” said Theo Ellis, founder and CEO of Friday Harbor. “Bank statement loans are a great example. The income calculation can be complex enough that loan officers often need to pull in an account executive or someone with specialized expertise just to determine whether the loan works. Friday Harbor gives them that answer earlier while helping them assemble the full underwritable file, so lenders can scale these programs without creating new operational bottlenecks.”

Bank statement loans can be especially challenging because determining qualifying income requires lenders to analyze months of deposits, distinguish business from personal cash flow and apply investor-specific calculation methods. That work often requires specialized expertise or additional back-and-forth before a loan officer knows whether the borrower qualifies. By handling the income calculation as part of its review of the full loan file, Friday Harbor gives production teams the information they need to address issues earlier rather than waiting for them to surface later in the process.

Lenders can learn more about Friday Harbor or request a demo at https://fridayharbor.ai.

About Friday Harbor

Friday Harbor is an AI pre-underwriting platform that helps lenders identify and resolve potential issues earlier in the origination process. By analyzing borrower documents, appraisals and income calculations against investor guidelines and lender overlays, the platform helps teams deliver cleaner files, achieve fewer underwriting touches and improve individual productivity. For more information, visit https://fridayharbor.ai/.

Tags: #mortgagetech #AI #fintech

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Leslie W. Colley

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News Source: Friday Harbor