CHICAGO, Ill., Oct. 12, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Friday Harbor, an AI pre-underwriting platform that helps loan officers assemble complete and compliant loan files in real time, today announced Safe Harbor QC, a new pre-closing quality control solution that combines a comprehensive loan review with a warranty backed by a global insurer rated A+ (Superior) by AM Best with the agency’s highest financial size category (XV). The product was launched as the opening demo of the Tech Showcase at the Mortgage Bankers Association’s Annual Convention & Expo.



Image caption: Friday Harbor logo.

Safe Harbor QC reviews income, compliance and other salability factors shortly before closing, providing a final quality-control examination of the loan before it is funded and delivered to an investor. The review is designed to identify defects while there is still time to correct them, helping lenders reduce repurchase exposure and improve the quality of loans delivered to investors.

Loans that meet established eligibility criteria can receive an insurance-backed warranty from the A+ (Superior) rated global insurer. The warranty gives lenders financial protection tied to the outcome of the QC review, extending the value of Safe Harbor QC beyond the identification and remediation of defects.

Safe Harbor QC is the first pre-closing quality-control product to carry this type of warranty. While other mortgage technology providers have obtained similar coverage for specific underwriting outputs, such as income calculations, Safe Harbor QC applies the protection to a comprehensive, full-file review performed just before closing.

Many lenders still rely on outsourced providers for pre-closing QC, an approach that can be costly and slow while producing inconsistent results. Safe Harbor QC gives lenders a faster, fully onshore alternative at a fraction of the cost, with sensitive loan data remaining in the United Status and the added financial protection of an insurance-backed warranty.

“The mortgage industry has spent years building checks and balances into every part of the process because the cost of mistakes is so high,” said Friday Harbor Founder and CEO Theo Ellis. “The technology lenders rely on should be held to the same standard. If we’re asking lenders to trust Friday Harbor with something this consequential, we should be willing to stand behind the results.”

The launch comes as lenders face new requirements to maintain formal governance frameworks for AI and machine learning systems used in origination and servicing, including vendor-supplied tools. Freddie Mac’s requirements under Seller/Servicer Guide Section 1302.8 took effect March 3, followed by Fannie Mae’s Lender Letter LL-2026-04 on August 6. As lenders assume greater responsibility for understanding, monitoring and governing the AI technology they use, Safe Harbor QC gives them a defined layer of financial protection tied to the outcome of the pre-closing review.

ABOUT FRIDAY HARBOR

Friday Harbor is an AI pre-underwriting platform that helps lenders identify and resolve potential issues earlier in the origination process. By analyzing borrower documents, appraisals and income calculations against investor guidelines and lender overlays, the platform helps teams deliver cleaner files, achieve fewer underwriting touches and improve individual productivity. For more information, visit https://fridayharbor.ai/.

Tags: #mortgagetech #AI #fintech

LOGO link for media: https://fridayharbor.ai/wp-content/uploads/2026/05/Friday-Harbor.png

###

MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

(not for print or online)

Leslie W. Colley

Depth for Friday Harbor

leslie@depthpr.com

(678) 622-6229

News Source: Friday Harbor