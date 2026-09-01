SEATTLE, Wash., Sept. 1, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Friday Harbor, an AI pre-underwriting platform that helps loan officers assemble complete and compliant loan files in real time, today announced that its Founder and CEO Theo Ellis has been honored with HousingWire’s 2026 Vanguard Award.



Image caption: Theo Ellis of Friday Harbor.

Ellis was recognized for pioneering Friday Harbor’s AI pre-underwriting platform, which helps lenders identify and resolve loan issues before files reach underwriting. Under his leadership, Friday Harbor has expanded the platform across loan types, investor guidelines and lender workflows while growing to serve more than 40 lenders, including three of the nation’s 15 largest independent mortgage banks. Clients have reported higher pull-through, greater fulfillment productivity and clear-to-close timelines up to five days faster.

“We built Friday Harbor to put AI to work on real problems for lenders without treating governance as an afterthought,” said Theo Ellis, founder and CEO of Friday Harbor. “I’m proud of what our team has accomplished and honored to see that work recognized.”

Ellis has also emerged as an industry voice on responsible AI adoption, contributing to initiatives with the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA), Mortgage Industry Standards Maintenance Organization (MISMO) and Community Home Lenders of America (CHLA). In 2026, Friday Harbor became the first mortgage technology provider to earn an independent AI governance compliance attestation covering fair lending, model governance, data stewardship and regulatory readiness.

“The 2026 HousingWire Vanguards represent the leadership our industry needs for this moment,” said HousingWire Editor-in-Chief Sarah Wheeler. “They are navigating disruption with clarity, bringing bold ideas to the table and executing strategies that create real results. Their influence extends beyond their own organizations, helping move the entire housing ecosystem toward a stronger and more innovative future.”

HousingWire has presented its Vanguard Awards annually since 2015, honoring executives across mortgage, real estate and homebuilding for leadership that moves their companies and the housing industry forward. The 2026 awards mark the program’s 12th year.

For a full list of 2026 Vanguard Award recipients, visit https://www.housingwire.com.

About Friday Harbor

Friday Harbor is an AI pre-underwriting platform that helps lenders identify and resolve potential issues earlier in the origination process. By analyzing borrower documents, appraisals and income calculations against investor guidelines and lender overlays, the platform helps teams deliver cleaner files, achieve fewer underwriting touches and improve individual productivity. For more information, visit https://fridayharbor.ai/.

Tags: #mortgagetech #AI #fintech

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Leslie W. Colley

Depth for Friday Harbor

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News Source: Friday Harbor