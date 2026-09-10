SEATTLE, Wash., Sept. 10, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Friday Harbor, an AI pre-underwriting platform that helps loan officers assemble complete and compliant loan files in real time, today announced its integration to the Freddie Mac Income Calculator API. Lenders can now determine calculated monthly income for wage earners, including borrowers with variable income, in minutes while helping preserve eligibility for certain representation and warranty (R&W) relief tied to the income calculation.



Image caption: Friday Harbor.

The Friday Harbor product, which automatically digitizes borrower paystubs and W-2s from loan origination system (LOS) integrations or direct upload, generates and updates loan conditions as new documents are added and attaches them to the loan file through its dynamic needs list and Income & Asset Sandbox. Using the digitized borrower paystub and W-2 data, Freddie Mac’s Income Calculator API determines a calculated monthly income while Friday Harbor flags potential issues and provides findings tied to Freddie Mac Single-Family Seller/Servicer Guide requirements. The Freddie Mac Income Calculator Certificate is retained with the loan file to help preserve eligibility for applicable R&W relief.

“Having the Freddie Mac Income Calculator available inside Friday Harbor changes the conversation with borrowers,” said Rob Jewett, chief operating officer at NewFed Mortgage Corp. “We can give borrowers a straight answer sooner, keep files moving and avoid surprises later in the process.”

“Variable wage income remains one of the more complicated income scenarios loan production teams face,” said Theo Ellis, CEO and Founder of Friday Harbor. “We’re proud to bring the new Freddie Mac Income Calculator API to pre-underwriting, giving originators reliable qualifying income calculations earlier in the origination process. That means fewer surprises later, cleaner files for underwriting and greater confidence that loans are ready for sale.”

The Freddie Mac Income Calculator API uses borrower paystubs and W-2s to determine calculated monthly income for wage-earning borrowers, including borrowers with variable income. The resulting income calculation can be submitted through Loan Product Advisor® (LPA®), Freddie Mac’s automated underwriting system (AUS), to support eligibility for R&W relief related to the income calculation.

Friday Harbor now supports automated calculated monthly income assessments for loans delivered to both Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae. Lenders can learn more about Friday Harbor’s integrations or request a demo at https://fridayharbor.ai.

About Friday Harbor

Friday Harbor is an AI pre-underwriting platform that helps lenders identify and resolve potential issues earlier in the origination process. By analyzing borrower documents, appraisals and income calculations against investor guidelines and lender overlays, the platform helps teams deliver cleaner files, achieve fewer underwriting touches and improve individual productivity. For more information, visit https://fridayharbor.ai/.

Tags: #mortgagetech #AI #fintech @FreddieMac

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News Source: Friday Harbor