HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Dec. 13, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Mark your calendars for Dec. 15, 2023, as Laemmle in Town Center 5 Encino is proud to present a film that is set to be nothing less than awe-inspiring. “The Next Big Hit” is a masterpiece that promises to inspire you to think outside the box and embrace originality, says producer Zak Lee Guarnaccia, and founder of production company LightRow Productions, LLC. It is a diverse cross-genre marvel that combines martial arts, music, and comedy into a unique and spectacular experience. Zak Lee Guarnaccia’s 40+ years of experience in the entertainment industry from Italy to the USA has culminated in this awe-inspiring creation.



Photo caption: Zak Lee Guarnaccia, Cerina Vincent, Perry Anzilotti.

“My brainchild film is driven by the unyielding pursuit of my creative vision, which is reflected in my unique martial arts musical comedy. I fearlessly take risks, push boundaries, and break new ground. I always aim for the stars, and eventually, I’ll land on the moon!” said Zak Lee Guarnaccia.

Zak embarked on this mission to bring one of his creations to life after over 3 decades. After having an epiphany in Rome, Italy, in 1985, this actor, stuntman, and executive producer at LightRow Productions, LLC has been driven by the challenge of doing what has never been done before. He finds the same rush of excitement as an adrenaline junkie and is eager to share his passion with the world, believing that audiences are ready for something new and exciting.

“The Next Big Hit” is an action-packed comedy about a down-and-out stuntman and his flamboyant, high-strung movie-producer cousin on the run from a loan shark.

Their luck changes when they create the world’s first martial arts musical, but making a masterpiece requires a hilarious buddy story. The film combines martial arts, mobster, action, musicals, and LGBTQ+ themes for a fresh take on cinema. Despite a microscopic budget, this action musical genre is just the beginning.

The film boasts an impressive talent cast, which includes:

Zak Lee Guarnaccia (Red Notice, Barry, Judas and The Black Messiah, Live By Night, and The Morning Show).

Cerina Vincent (Cabin Fever, A Disney TV series Stuck in the Middle, Not Another Teen Movie, Power Rangers Lost Galaxy).

Perry Anzilotti (Gang-Related, Crossworlds, Bean).

Marlyn Mason, a veteran talent who starred in one of Elvis Presley’s final films and the critically acclaimed 70s series, working alongside James Franciscus and Bruce Lee.

Pat Battistini directs a hilarious comedy based on Zak’s vision with a dash of Italian attitude for spice.

This indie micro-budget film made it to the list for a possible nomination for the Oscars and SAG Awards. Although Zak doesn’t have any expectations, it’s great to know that the Academy Members and SAG Nomination Committee are watching the film. This concept that blends multiple genres is unique and has the potential to become a franchise.

Learn More: https://www.thenextbighitmovie.com/

Trailer: https://youtu.be/cYsmWW90UEE

For more information on Zak Lee Guarnaccia: https://www.imdb.me/zakleeguarnaccia

and https://www.instagram.com/zakleeguarnaccia/

News Source: LightRow Pictures