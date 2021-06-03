LOS ANGELES, Calif., June 3, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — To his knowledge, it hasn’t been done before, but that doesn’t scare Zak Lee Guarnaccia, actor/stuntman, and executive producer at LightRow Pictures, a subsidiary of Light Row Ranch, LLC (https://www.lightrowranch.com/). In fact, it excites him. Audiences are hungry for something new and he’s ready to deliver with “The Next Big Hit,” a martial arts musical comedy, set to come out fighting in 2022.



PHOTO CAPTION: Zak Lee Guarnaccia’s, “The Next Big Hit.”

With its dark, comedy-crime underworld storyline, this offbeat buddy flick pairs up a fabulously gay movie producer on the run from a loan shark with his very straight cousin, a martial-arts stuntman. An outlandish plot about making a martial arts musical ensues.

“The Next Big Hit,” directed by Renata Green Gaber; created and written by Zak Lee Guarnaccia; and screenplay by Pat Battistini and Cerina Vincent (“Stuck in the Middle” Disney Channel), is slated to co-star with Guarnaccia and comedic talent, Perry Anzilotti. Currently in its pre-production phase, Guarnaccia is confident that “The Next Big Hit” will be worthy of Screen Actors Guild and Academy Awards consideration.

To generate a buzz and movie support, Guarnaccia will repeat a fitness challenge he completed in 2012 where he climbed 189 steps at the “Santa Monica Stairs” in California for a non-stop 24 hours. This time he’s inviting others to join him in the “Extreme Fitness Challenge, which will also benefit “The Heart of Los Angeles” (HOLA), a non-profit organization that gives underserved young musicians a chance to spotlight their work in “The Next Big Hit.”

Watch a previz: https://youtu.be/AuKAgADvlbk

For more information: https://www.thenextbighitmovie.com/

About Zak Lee Guarnaccia

A self-described “underdog,” Guarnaccia says passion drives him. He moved to the U.S. from Italy in 1989 with $400 and a dream to compete as a professional martial artist and to establish a career as an actor and stuntman. He’s always been enamored by martial-arts themed movies and comedies and the growing popularity of “LGBTQ-themed” shows featuring predominantly LGBTQ and minority cast lineups. Recent feature films he’s worked on include: “Judas and the Black Messiah;” “Red Notice” with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson; and “The Morning Show” with Steve Carell and Jennifer Aniston.

For more information: https://www.imdb.me/zakleeguarnaccia and https://www.instagram.com/zakleeguarnaccia/

*PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/21-0603s2p-next-big-hit-300dpi.jpg

