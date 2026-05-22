SEATTLE, Wash., May 22, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Global Artists Collective, F-Rock Inc., and Seattle’s Artists at the Center program proudly present “Intersections of Soul, Jazz & Hip-Hop Across the Generations” on May 31, 2026. This rare performance unites generations of artists and music genres, featuring Grammy-nominated jazz artist Nathan Breedlove alongside his nephew, B-Boy Fidget (aka Marcus Sharpe), his brother Ted Sharpe, and the award-winning band Global Heat.



Image caption: Nathan Breedlove, B-boy Fidget and Ted Sharpe to be featured with Global Heat band.

The 12-member ensemble will take you on a journey from the classic Jazz Hip Hop of Digable Planets, Soho, and more; to the Soul hits of Jill Scott and Kandace Springs; to present day fusion of Eric B & Rakim, Kendrick LaMar, and ensemble originals.

Join us for an inspiring cross-cultural, cross-generational celebration of music and community.

When : Sunday, May 31, 2026 at 3 PM.

: Sunday, May 31, 2026 at 3 PM. Where : Seattle Center Armory, 305 Harrison St, Seattle, WA 98109

: Seattle Center Armory, 305 Harrison St, Seattle, WA 98109 Admission: Free; All-Ages.

FEATURED ARTISTS:

Nathan Breedlove — Grammy-nominated trumpeter and composer, Seattle Jazz Hall of Fame inductee, and Lionel Hampton Orchestra

— Grammy-nominated trumpeter and composer, Seattle Jazz Hall of Fame inductee, and Lionel Hampton Orchestra B-boy Fidget — Dynamic rapper/producer and b-boy; credits include 2 Chainz, Black Eyed Peas, Usher, Waka Flocka, and Tech N9ne.

— Dynamic rapper/producer and b-boy; credits include 2 Chainz, Black Eyed Peas, Usher, Waka Flocka, and Tech N9ne. Ted Sharpe — Percussionist formerly with the Caribbean All-Stars.

— Percussionist formerly with the Caribbean All-Stars. Global Heat — Funky beats, heart-felt vocals, and positive vibes:

“Truly remarkable and wonderful original music” [Joyce Taylor, NBC News, Seattle] and “High-caliber” [Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts, Reno].

ABOUT ARTISTS AT THE CENTER:

This performance is part of the City of Seattle’s Artists at the Center series, a collaboration between the Seattle Office of Arts & Culture and Seattle Center. The program is supported by the Uptown Arts & Culture Coalition and funded by a 10-year grant from Climate Pledge Arena and the Seattle Kraken.

More information: https://www.seattlecenter.com/events/featured-events/artists-at-the-center

ABOUT GLOBAL ARTISTS COLLECTIVE:

Global Artists Collective is a Seattle-based performing arts nonprofit dedicated to creating cross-cultural programming that increases access for underrepresented artists and brings diverse communities together through shared artistic experiences.

Learn more: https://GlobalArtistsCollective.org

MULTIMEDIA — POSTER AND LOGOS:

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No celebrity endorsement claimed or implied.

News Source: Global Artists Collective