LAKE ZURICH, Ill., May 9, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Dovenmuehle Mortgage, Inc. (Dovenmuehle), a leading mortgage subservicing company, announced today that it has hired Georgeo Pulikkathara as the company’s Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). In this role, he will be responsible for the information security at Dovenmuehle, protecting data security and privacy, including borrowers’ nonpublic personal information (NPI) and ensuring that Dovenmuehle maintains the appropriate internal systems, organization and information security controls necessary for financial reporting and protecting clients’ confidential data.



Image Caption: Georgeo Pulikkathara joins Dovenmuehle as Chief Information Security Officer.

“With the increasing rise in cyber threats and other threats to data security and privacy, protecting the data our clients have entrusted to Dovenmuehle is our organization’s top priority,” Pulikkathara said. “I take this responsibility very seriously and look forward to helping Dovenmuehle maintain its reputation for delivering industry-leading mortgage subservicing solutions with a particular emphasis on security and compliance.”

Pulikkathara has more than a decade of experience as a cyber and information security executive. Prior to joining Dovenmuehle, he most recently served as the interim SVP, head of cyber security operations for Bank of the West and the CISO at DataStax, an artificial intelligence (AI) firm. Pulikkathara has also held cyber and information security positions at Avanade, Hewlett Packard and Microsoft. He is also currently a U.S. Army Reserve Lieutenant Colonel and Cyber Operations Officer having served in the Army Reserve for more than 23 years and been awarded the Bronze Star Medal twice for his actions in a combat zone.

“Georgeo’s abundant depth of knowledge and experience in cyber and information security makes him the obvious choice for CISO,” said Dovenmuehle Senior Vice President of Software Development George Mynatt. “He is not only a thought leader in the field, but he also has a proven track record of delivering results and mitigating risk. We expect Georgeo to have an immediate impact on Dovenmuehle and our clients and borrowers.”

About Dovenmuehle:

Founded in 1844, Dovenmuehle (Lake Zurich, Ill.) is a mortgage subservicer for commercial banks, credit unions, independent mortgage lenders, MSR investors and state housing finance agencies nationwide. The company subservices portfolio loans, as well as loans sold to Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, Ginnie Mae and the Federal Home Loan Bank with servicing retained. Using a combination of best-in-class and proprietary technology, Dovenmuehle helps lenders reduce servicing costs and deliver consistently high levels of service to homeowners while maintaining compliance with investor and regulatory requirements. Learn more at https://dovenmuehle.com.

News Source: Dovenmuehle