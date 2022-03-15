FORT WORTH, Texas, March 15, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Geosyn Mining, LLC announced that its new Fort Worth mining operation is making investors excited. On February 22, 2022, its clients received their first Bitcoin payouts. This was also a milestone for the company as it’s now on the road to becoming a premier, clean-energy based Bitcoin miner.

This news comes in the wake of many other recent accomplishments for Geosyn Mining. For example, it secured funding for more than 160 company-owned miners; it designed a showcase mine that gives prospective clients the ability to view an operating, commercial Bitcoin mining facility; and it established the first commercial Bitcoin mine in Fort Worth.

Geosyn Mining operates its own miners and provides managed hosting services for its clients at their Fort Worth location. This allows retail and institutional investor access to the profitability of Bitcoin mining.

“We’re excited to be at full capacity within our first month of operation,” Caleb J. Ward, president and CEO at Geosyn Mining, says. “As we bring on new clients, our business structure allows us to scale our operation which has given us the opportunity to break ground on our second mining location here in North Texas.”

The company’s main objective is to organically grow the business and within cashflow.

“Our ultimate goal is to establish a Bitcoin-based, solar energy company that will provide sustainability and load flexibility for the Texas energy grid,” Ward says.

For more information, visit: https://geosynmining.com/

About Geosyn Mining, LLC

Founded by Caleb J. Ward and Jeremy McNutt, two oil and gas industry veterans, Geosyn Mining began operations in January 2022. These Texas entrepreneurs had a vision to create a company that would leverage the power of Bitcoin to help proliferate solar energy production across the nation.

Geosyn Mining is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Geosyntek Holdings, a Texas Corporation. Geosyntek Holdings also owns Geosyn Properties, LLC and Geosyn Solar, LLC. The company is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas and operates two facilities in North Texas.

