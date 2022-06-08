FORT WORTH, Texas, June 8, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Geosyn Mining today announced the opening of a second mining space here in North Texas. The 26,000 Sq Foot facility, located near Springtown, TX, will house up to 12,000 miners by the end of Q3 and will be capable of producing roughly to 100 Bitcoin/month. This facility is slated for further expansion to 100MW by summer 2023.



This is a major milestone for Geosyn Mining on its phase 1 initiative to expand its mining footprint in and around Fort Worth area, becoming North Texas’ premier Bitcoin Mining and Client Hosting Operations, and leveraging these operations as the platform to launch their expansion into renewable energy sector in 2023.

“The quick success of our first mine in Fort Worth garnered attention and created a need to expand and grow quickly,” says Caleb Ward, President at Geosyn Mining. “The addition of this Parker County facility puts us right on target with our mining and hosting objectives, and lays the groundwork for our continued growth through the end of the year and on into 2023.”

This news comes in the wake of many recent accomplishments of the company, including:

Launching the Fort Worth showcase mining operation.

Becoming an active Member in the Texas Blockchain Council.

Consulting with Fort Worth city officials on the launch of their Bitcoin Mining Pilot Program.

“Our second location opened at 5 MW and has a ramp schedule that expands it to 100 MW over the next year,” says Jeremy McNutt, Vice President of Operations at Geosyn Mining. “We are proud to be a significant part of an emerging new sector that will make Texas the Bitcoin Mining Capital or the World.”

More information: https://geosynmining.com/

About Geosyn Mining:

The company was founded in 2021 by Caleb J. Ward and Jeremy McNutt, two oil and gas industry veterans, and began operations in January of 2022. These Texas entrepreneurs are executing their vision of leveraging the power of Bitcoin mining to help proliferate solar energy production across the nation.

Geosyn Mining, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Geosyntek Holdings, a Texas Corporation. Geosyntek Holdings also owns Geosyn Properties, LLC and Geosyn Solar, LLC. The company is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX and operates two facilities in North Texas. Learn more: https://geosynmining.com/.

