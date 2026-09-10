BELLEVUE, Wash., Sept. 10, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Global Artists Collective presents two free events featuring the award-winning band Global Heat this September in Bellevue’s BelRed Arts District.



Image caption: RHYMES and BEATS: Playing with Words When Rhythm Counts.

RHYMES & BEATS: Playing with Words When Rhythm Counts kicks off Wednesday, September 16, at Eastside Jams, an open mic night at BelRed Arts Studio. Global Heat leads an interactive workshop on lyric writing, improv, and freestyling, tracing the roots of contemporary hip-hop while sharing songwriting tips and short live demos. Wordsmiths and music lovers alike are invited to drop their own rhymes alongside band members.

When: Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2026, open mic signup at 7 p.m.

Where: BelRed Arts Studio, 1615 133rd Pl NE, Bellevue, WA 98005

Admission: Free; all ages; first come, first served

Workshop details: via QR code or Google Drive PDF (https://drive.google.com/file/d/1ALe-zHBhDXyiMzEq9iR0kRcjQ4Y1kUuS/view)

Tickets: Eventbrite https://www.eventbrite.com/e/rhymes-beats-playing-with-words-when-rhythm-counts-at-eastside-jams-tickets-2000115822266



Image caption: Global Heat opens the main stage at the BelRed Night Market.

GET LIVE! AN INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE. Global Heat opens the main stage at the BelRed Night Market on Saturday, September 19, at 3:50 p.m. The band will perform its Soul, R&B, Funk, and Jazz Hip-Hop repertoire alongside songs improvised from audience prompts such as three random words, a feeling, or a scene. The market continues with music and vendors until 10 p.m., featuring: Nahui Ollin Tezcatlipocatl Dance, BelArts Ballet, Coffee Dance Studio, School of Rock Bellevue, Double Dutch Divas, M¡SSMANAGED, BNH Deluxe, Daughters Of Venus, The Black Tones, and Meldrop.

When: Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026, 3:50 p.m.

Admission: Free; all ages; registration not required

Event page: Eventbrite https://www.eventbrite.com/e/get-live-with-global-heat-at-belred-night-market-tickets-1999898548394

Both events are supported by a project grant from Bellevue Arts & Culture, City of Bellevue, to Global Artists Collective. Thanks to the BelRed Arts District Community Alliance for event co-production.

ABOUT GLOBAL ARTISTS COLLECTIVE:

Global Artists Collective is a Seattle-based performing arts nonprofit dedicated to creating cross-cultural programming that increases access for underrepresented artists and brings diverse communities together through shared artistic experiences.

Learn more: https://GlobalArtistsCollective.org

More information:

BelRed Arts District – https://belredartsdistrict.org/

City of Bellevue Arts & Culture – https://bellevuewa.gov/city-government/departments/community-development/arts-and-culture

No celebrity endorsement claimed or implied.

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MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

(not for print or online)

Rob Pastorok | Global Artists Collective

mayasoleil@mindspring.com

News Source: Global Artists Collective