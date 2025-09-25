NEW YORK, N.Y., Sept. 25, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Pregnantish, the first global media platform dedicated to helping people navigate their fertility, will produce the inaugural World Fertility Awards (WFAs) at The Times Center in NYC on December 1. With 500+ nominations from every continent except Antarctica, finalists were selected by a global committee and announced today at worldfertilityawards.com.



The WFAs aim to transform the future of family building by spotlighting progress in reproductive health and honoring those driving change across access, awareness, inclusion, and innovation. This global event will unite medical professionals, advocates, public figures, and industry leaders in support of millions facing fertility challenges.

Backed by international host committees and sponsors, the WFAs will amplify stories of perseverance, science, and hope—bringing visibility to a community often overlooked.

CELEBRATING ACCESS AND AWARENESS

Honoree, astronaut and Time100-creator Kellie Gerardi, is being recognized for sharing her IVF story with millions:

“When I started IVF, it felt like a secret, lonely club no one prepared me for. I share my story to break the stigma, make the invisible visible, and help others feel less alone. My hope is for a future where fertility care is accessible and met with compassion.”

Carrot, a global fertility and family-forming care platform, is sponsoring the WFAs to highlight the need to expand access:

“The World Fertility Awards is elevating critical conversations and advancing our shared mission to increase access,” said Brooke Quinn, Chief Operating Officer at Carrot. “We’re thrilled to join Pregnantish in recognizing the innovators and advocates who are breaking down barriers to make quality fertility care a reality for everyone, everywhere.”

Sarah Kennedy Ellis, VP of Global Growth and Demand at Google Cloud, is among the leaders involved. She emphasizes the value of support during infertility:

“One of the few things we have when going through infertility struggles is community—to laugh, to cry, to learn and everything in between. That’s why celebrating one another and giving more visibility is so important.”

ADVANCING EQUITY AND INCLUSION

The WFAs honors leaders promoting inclusion in fertility care. Former Weekend Today anchor Jenna Wolfe, made history in 2013 by coming out publicly, announcing she was expecting with her wife. She will speak on the need for representation.

In Asia, where infertility stigma remains despite medical advances, innovators are closing equity gaps. WFA sponsor GenPrime, part of Rhea Fertility, led by CEO Margaret Wang shares,

“We understand the hidden struggles many families in Asia face—long wait times, regulatory barriers, and the emotional weight of not knowing where to turn. GenPrime addresses this through a strong international network of fertility clinics that combines science with personalized care. In doing so, we’re creating pathways and opening doors to parenthood. Supporting the World Fertility Awards reflects our belief that Asia deserves fertility care that is inclusive, innovative, and within reach.”

HIGHLIGHTING INNOVATION AND TECHNOLOGY

Pharmaceutical leader Ferring Pharmaceuticals is offering support in recognition of advances in reproductive medicine.

“We are honored to recognize the meaningful contributions of the people and organizations who are helping to shape the future of reproductive medicine,” said David Powley, Vice President, Reproductive Medicine at Ferring. “The World Fertility Awards is a powerful illustration of our shared focus to help more people become parents—by advancing science, building awareness about the impact of infertility and expanding access to care. We applaud Pregnantish on this important endeavor.”

Prof. Antonio Pellicer, IVF pioneer and co-founder of WFA sponsor IVI RMA Global, will be celebrated for his contribution. With over 200 clinics in 15 countries, IVI has helped bring assisted reproductive technology into the mainstream.

“When we founded IVI 35 years ago, what we were doing in IVF felt almost like science fiction—cutting-edge medicine accessible only to few. It is deeply inspiring to see how those early innovations have become standard of care, and to know that thousands of families across the globe now benefit each year from once-unimaginable treatments.”

IVF trailblazer and Nobel Prize winner Jacques Cohen, being honored for his legacy, is known for breakthroughs in embryo freezing and more.

“When I began my career in 1976, just before Louise Brown’s birth, IVF was a bold experiment with little interest—400 patients, two births. Today, steady progress has transformed it into a reliable option. We’re halfway to our goal of 100% fertilization, healthy embryos, and successful implantation. The journey has been consistent, remarkable, and worth celebrating.”

ABOUT PREGNANTISH INC.

Pregnantish, founded in 2017 by Relationship Expert and Author Andrea Syrtash, is the first media platform dedicated to helping people navigate their next steps with fertility. It reaches a global audience of people trying to conceive and the healthcare professionals who support them.

