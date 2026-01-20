NEW YORK, N.Y., Jan 20, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The World Fertility Awards (WFAs), produced by pregnantish, the first global, consumer-facing media event dedicated to celebrating the changemakers shaping the future of fertility, took place on December 1, 2025 at the Times Center in New York City. Unlike traditional industry conferences, the event was designed to reach beyond clinical and professional audiences, uniting advocates, clinicians, innovators, industry leaders, and media to spotlight progress, purpose, and possibility in reproductive health.



Image Caption: (L-R): IVI RMA Global doctors, and Jacques Cohen receiving the 2025 Legacy Award.

At a critical inflection point in 2026, when global fertility rates are projected to continue declining (according to Euromonitor, the 2025 rate is at 2.8 children born per woman vs 3.1 a decade ago), the World Fertility Awards brought together seven global regions to elevate voices and leadership to underscore the importance of Assisted Reproductive Technology.

The show’s tagline, “When Science Meets Family, the Possibilities Are Endless,” captured the spirit of the evening: a global community united in recognition of the individuals and organizations advancing care, expanding access, and reshaping how infertility is covered and understood.

Here are the 2025 award recipients and honorees: https://www.worldfertilityawards.com/honorees.

Founded by pregnantish, the award-winning fertility platform, the WFAs were created to meet a long-standing gap in the industry: a public-facing, media-forward event that centers real-world impact and human stories alongside scientific advancement. The evening unfolded in three acts, aligned with pregnantish’s pillars of Access & Awareness, Innovation & Technology, and Equity & Inclusion, honoring those shaping the future of reproductive care.

Since the event, the momentum has continued to grow, reaching millions worldwide through media coverage and digital amplification.

“For years, fertility innovation has been happening quietly, but changing lives every day…” said Andrea Syrtash, Founder of pregnantish and The World Fertility Awards. “At pregnantish, we know that when diverse perspectives come together, the landscape shifts.”

Dr. Thomas Molinaro, Chief Medical Officer of IVI RMA North America, early supporters of the WFAs, emphasized the importance of global collaboration in fertility care: “The World Fertility Awards unite visionaries who transform dreams into families. At IVI RMA, we honor this global movement — advancing science, equity, and hope so every patient can access the care they deserve.”

A defining aspect of the show was its focus on underrepresented topics and voices. One spotlight centered on male fertility, reinforcing the message that infertility is not solely a women’s issue.

With the support of Fellow and feedback from the global WFA adjudicators, the WFAs honored fitness and lifestyle influencer, Brian Mazza, with “The Champion for Male Fertility Advocacy Award”.

Molly Eaton, Fellow’s VP of Sales, shared, “Fellow supports the World Fertility Awards to champion action on male factor fertility, providing diagnostic-grade mail-in semen analysis that empowers men to test earlier and access answers from home.”

The evening also featured a powerful Legacy segment, honoring pioneers whose work transformed fertility care, including Professor Antonio Pellicer, founder of IVI RMA Global, which now operates more than 200 clinics worldwide; Jacques Cohen, Nobel Prize–winning embryologist whose laboratory breakthroughs, including ICSI, revolutionized IVF; and Elizabeth Jordan Carr, the first IVF baby born in the United States.

Additional standout moments included inspirational acceptance speeches from astronaut Kellie Gerardi, and social media star and singer, Loren Rosko, both long-time fertility advocates who were invited to the event prior to their pregnancies, and who shared messages of hope following years of struggle.

Another celebrated moment of the evening was “Fertility Center,” a satirical play on ESPN’s SportsCenter, hosted by broadcaster and speaker Jenna Wolfe, and kicked off on video by ESPN’s Nicole Briscoe. The segment highlighted professional athletes using their platforms to elevate infertility, and featured appearances by Olympic medalists and sports stars Carli Lloyd, Brittany Brown, Ken Daneyko, Samantha and Kyle Busch, Ali Riley, and Tara Lipinski, underscoring the growing role of athletes in advancing awareness and advocacy in reproductive health.



Image Caption: (L-R): Astronaut and WFA honoree Kellie Gerardi, and TV personality & speaker Jenna Wolfe.

By design, the World Fertility Awards blurred the line between science, storytelling, and social impact — redefining how fertility innovation is celebrated and shared with the world.

As the first consumer-facing media event of its kind, the World Fertility Awards signal a new era: one where fertility conversations are inclusive, visible, and grounded in both science and humanity.

This year’s landmark event will take place on Dec 9, 2026.

To get involved, sponsor, or learn more: https://www.worldfertilityawards.com/ or worldfertilityawards@pregnantish.com

ABOUT THE WORLD FERTILITY AWARDS

Founded by pregnantish, the World Fertility Awards celebrate the global leaders, advocates, clinicians, and innovators advancing fertility care through access, innovation, and equity. The awards aim to elevate awareness, spark dialogue, and inspire change worldwide.

MULTIMEDIA:

VIDEO (YouTube): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=th0uZmXkP0Y

IMAGE LINKS FOR MEDIA:

[1] https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/26-0120-s2p-dvirmadocs-300dpi.webp

Caption: (L-R): IVI RMA Global doctors, and Jacques Cohen receiving the 2025 Legacy Award.

[2] https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/26-0120-s2p-kgerardi-300dpi.webp

Caption: (L-R): Astronaut and WFA honoree Kellie Gerardi, and TV personality & speaker Jenna Wolfe.

News Source: Pregnantish