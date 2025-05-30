NEW YORK, N.Y., May 30, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — With Volcanion debuting in Osaka on May 29, Pokémon GO Fest 2025 has officially kicked off. Trainers around the world are joining the fun. For those unable to attend in person, iMyFone AnyTo Location Changer is offering a limited-time Go Fest giveaway and exclusive discounts — join now for a chance to win free SVIP, Global Go Fest tickets, and PokéCoins. With AnyTo, you can explore the Pokémon world and enjoy Go Fest 2025 from anywhere.



Image caption: iMyFone AnyTo x Go Fest 2025 Giveaway and Deals.

EVENT LOCATION & HIGHLIGHTS

Pokémon GO Fest 2025 includes live events in Osaka, Paris, and Jersey City, along with a global online event on June 28-29. Trainers will have the chance to catch Volcanion, Shiny Carbink and Frigibax, complete special research, and more.

HOW TO JOIN GO FEST 2025 REMOTELY

Step 1: Download and launch AnyTo

Visit the official AnyTo Location Changer website, download and install the desktop app, then click “Get Started”

Step 2: Connect your phone

Use Bluetooth, WIFI or USB to connect your phone to your PC. Follow the on-screen instructions.

Step 3: Select destination and teleport

Type in or click on a Go Fest city on the map (e.g., Osaka, Paris), then click “Move”, and you’re there.

Grab AnyTo Go Fest Giveaway & Deals Now

1. 30%-70% OFF – Limited Time:

Enjoy the lowest prices of the year — get a 1-month plan starting at just $13.49.

Share Coordinates to Get SVIP:

2. Submit your favorite coordinates in the “Vote & Win” section.

1 coordinate = 1 day SVIP

Max: 7 days SVIP per account

3. Win Go Fest Global Tickets + PokéCoins

Share the official event poster with the hashtag #GoFestAnywhereAnytimewithAnyTo on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram. Top 1 user on each platform (based on likes + shares):

1x Go Fest Global Ticket

14,500 PokéCoins

SVIP Lifetime Plan

ADDITIONAL REWARDS FOR OTHERS USING THE HASHTAG:

Follow @AnyTo + 100+ likes/shares = 5,200 PokéCoins + SVIP 1-Year Plan

Follow @AnyTo + 60+ likes/shares = 2,500 PokéCoins + SVIP 3-Month Plan

Follow @AnyTo + 30+ likes/shares = 1,200 PokéCoins + SVIP 1-Month Plan

TOP SPOOFER FOR POKÉMON GO FEST 2025

AnyTo is a leading location changer for both iOS and Android, with no jailbreak or root needed. During Go Fest 2025, You can easily change your GPS location in seconds and catch rare Pokémon from anywhere in the world.

ANYTO KEY FEATURES:

1-Click Teleport: Instantly jump to Go Fest city or anywhere you like. GPS Joystick: Walk naturally in any direction with smooth 360° movement. Live Map Radar: See nearby Shinies, IV100 Pokémon, Gyms, and G-MAX/D-MAX spawns in real time. Auto-Catch: The stystem will catch Pokémon for you automatically.

ABOUT IMYFONE ANYTO

iMyFone AnyTo is a safe and easy-to-use GPS location spoofer that supports iOS 18 and Android 15. No jailbreak or root needed. It’s highly recommended by Pokémon GO players worldwide for its smooth performance, stability, and powerful features. With AnyTo, trainers can explore global events, catch rare Pokémon, and enjoy a truly free and flexible gaming experience.

AnyTo x Go Fest Giveaway: https://www.imyfone.com/deals/pokemon-go-fest-giveaway/

AnyTo Location Changer: https://www.imyfone.com/location-changer/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pogoanyto/

X/Twitter: https://x.com/iMyFone_AnyTo

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61555415946526

News Source: iMyFone