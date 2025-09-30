NEW YORK, N.Y., and GUANGDONG, China, Sept. 30, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — One of the biggest challenges in a long-distance relationship is keeping things fresh. Calls and video chats are great, but they can’t replace a hug or a kiss. As a leader in AI video generation, iMyFone DreamVid – AI Image to Video Generator offers long-distance couples a whole new, fun way to connect.



Image caption: Free AI Video Generator – DreamVid.

DreamVid’s pioneering AI Hug & Kiss feature has quickly become a trend on TikTok and Instagram. By simply uploading two photos, the AI can turn them into a realistic video of a realistic hug or kiss. Since its launch, this feature has been loved by millions of couples worldwide.

“My girlfriend and I often use each other’s photos to generate AI kiss videos as a way to show our love,” said Luis Bieber, a student at Northeastern University. “We study in different cities, and this feature really brings us more romance vibes.”

DreamVid – The New “Therapist” for Long-Distance Couples

Unlike other AI video platforms, DreamVid focuses on emotional connection. It’s not just a tool, but more like a “digital partner” that, with its gentle and delicate AI effects, helps long-distance couples rediscover comfort and happiness of physical closeness.

Especially noteworthy is its core feature: AI Kissing. Users are no longer limited to just a simple hug or light pecks. Couples can customize their videos to match any mood: from a French kiss to a gentle forehead kiss, from passionate kisses under fireworks to romantic moments surrounded by balloons or flower fields. Each video is a unique expression of love, making distance feel much closer.

Core Features of DreamVid and What’s New

To give couples and creators a more fun, realistic, and personalized way to interact, DreamVid keeps rolling out new features and pushing bold innovations in AI video generation:

AI Hug & Kiss: Create romantic, intimate moments with multiple poses and scene options.

Create romantic, intimate moments with multiple poses and scene options. AI Old Photos Come to Life: Bring past memories to life by animating old photos.

Bring past memories to life by animating old photos. AI Dance: Upload a photo and instantly generate a dance video. From trending TikTok moves to custom couple dances, it’s all just a click.

Upload a photo and instantly generate a dance video. From trending TikTok moves to custom couple dances, it’s all just a click. AI Outfit Swap: Instantly change outfits, from wedding dresses and suits to trendy fashion styles.

Instantly change outfits, from wedding dresses and suits to trendy fashion styles. Veo3 (New) : Powered by the latest Gemini Veo3 model, generate short videos with audio using simple prompts.

: Powered by the latest Gemini Veo3 model, generate short videos with audio using simple prompts. Nano Banana Series (New): Includes trending AI Polaroid, 3D Model effects and more.

About DreamVid

iMyFone DreamVid is a global leader in AI video generation, dedicated to creating more creative and emotionally meaningful digital experiences. Since its launch, DreamVid has attracted tens of millions of active users across North America, Europe, and Asia, continuously driving content trends on platforms like TikTok and Instagram.

Download DreamVid App for Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.imyfone.ultrarepairandroid

Download DreamVid App for iPhone: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ai-hug-video-maker-dreamvid/id6670192679

Try DreamVid Online: https://www.imyfone.com/ai-photo-to-video/online

News Source: iMyFone