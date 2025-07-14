NEW YORK, N.Y., July 14, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Since iMyFone has officially launched Nut Studio on May, an innovative desktop application designed to make local deployment of Large Language Models (LLMs) accessible to everyone — no programming skills required, users include individuals and businesses can harness the power of advanced AI completely offline, ensuring maximum privacy, security, and performance, without the complexities traditionally associated with AI setup.



Image caption: Nut Studio Breaks Barriers to Local AI Deployment – No Coding Required.

WHY RUNNING LOCAL AI MATTERS MORE THAN EVER

LLMs like ChatGPT have become essential tools in today’s AI-powered world. However, most solutions rely on cloud-based infrastructure, posing challenges such as constant internet dependence, limited control over data, and rising subscription fees.

Nut Studio addresses these concerns head-on by allowing users to run AI locally — right on their own machines.

Here’s why that matters:

Unmatched Privacy: Your data stays on your device — never sent to external servers.

Always Available: Whether you’re online or off, your AI assistant is ready when you are.

Faster Response Times: Enjoy ultra-low latency thanks to local processing.

Cost-Effective: Say goodbye to monthly cloud fees and third-party service charges.

Full Control: Tailor and train your AI exactly how you need — all without writing a single line of code.

Nut Studio puts the power of local AI in the hands of users who want independence, control, and peace of mind.

NUT STUDIO: SIMPLIFY LLM DEPLOYMENT

Traditional AI deployment like Ollama often requires advanced coding, technical setup, and hours of configuration. Nut Studio removes those barriers entirely.

With Nut Studio, you can:

Deploy LLMs in Seconds: Go to Nut Studio official website, click to download, open the app, and start — no coding or command lines required.

Install Popular Models with Ease: Run powerful models like Llama, Mistral, and DeepSeek in just a few clicks.

Whether you’re a content creator, developer, analyst, student, or hobbyist, Nut Studio makes it simple to unlock AI’s full potential without needing a technical background.

BUILD AI AGENT WITH NUT STUDIO: YOUR PERSONAL, OFFLINE AI CHATBOT

Nut Studio isn’t just a model runner — it’s your platform to create and customize your own AI assistant. With over 180 pre-built AI agents ready for tasks in writing, translation, programming, emotional support, lifestyle, and more, you can choose or create agents tailored to your exact needs.

All processing and interaction take place securely on your device — no internet connection, no data leakage, just you and your private AI.

ABOUT NUT STUDIO BY IMYFONE

Nut Studio is a free local LLM API tool designed for privacy-conscious AI enthusiasts that allows users to run and manage 50+ popular AI models with over 180+ prebuilt AI agents directly from their desktop without technical setup needed.

Nut Studio makes AI accessible to everyone — from creators to professionals to curious beginners. Download Nut Studio for free today and take full control of your AI.

Learn more: https://nutstudio.imyfone.com/.

News Source: iMyFone