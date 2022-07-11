URBANA, Ohio, July 11, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Hero Homes Solutions, LLC, has acquired a 30-home subdivision in Urbana, Ohio located in Champaign County, Ohio from Waltco Investments LLC.



Image Caption: Hero Homes Solutions, LLC logo.

To date the company has purchased over 500 homes in Ohio with a goal of getting to 1,000 homes within 24 months. This purchase represents the second closing with companies owned by Walter Raines who businesses owned over 80 homes in central Ohio and was liquidating his portfolio upon retirement. In 2021 Hero Homes Solutions closed the purchase of 36 homes in Springfield, OH from Rains Holdings, LLC.

After the closing of the first 36 homes, Walter Raines Founder and CEO of Raines Holdings said, “The first transaction with Hero Homes Solutions went so smoothly that when I was ready to sell my second set of properties, I called them directly.”

Urbana is centrally located between Columbus and Dayton, Ohio. It is a quiet and stable suburb of Springfield, offering tenants a relaxing lifestyle away from the hustle and bustle of city life but within a manageable commute to the nearby metropolitan areas.

Sayam Ibrahim, Chief Executive Officer of Hero Homes Solutions, LLC states, “We are excited about this new acquisition in Urbana and look forward to working alongside other property owners in the area to provide quality housing for local residents. We see value and potential in Urbana and are already currently negotiating the purchase of another 40 homes nearby.”

Sayam went on to explain that, “We plan to invest over $300,000 in capital expenditures to improve the curb appeal and tenant quality of life in this subdivision. So far, the tenants seem excited as the upgrades are being implemented in the community.”

About Hero Homes Solutions, LLC:

Hero Homes Solutions, LLC was founded in 2011 by Mr. Sayam Ibrahim along with his brothers Amiel and Xavier Ibrahim. Since 2011, Hero Homes Solutions, LLC has purchased and renovated over 500 homes in Ohio with an emphasis on Columbus, Dayton, Lima and Urbana. Mr. Ibrahim’s brother, Amiel, is a full time Ohio resident and oversees all renovations of its assets while Xavier is based out of Florida and runs acquisitions for the company. This acquisition along with its existing homes will be managed by Mrs. Yvette Blanco, Hero Homes’ executive property manager.

Hero Homes Solutions plans to buy 500 homes a year in Ohio and will be joined by U.S and international investors including: Mr. Jack Afik, Anthony Pollak, Michael Salkind, Joe Lubeck and Schloss Bros. L.P.

Learn more at: https://www.herohomessolutions.com/

For further info please contact Mr. Sayam Ibrahim at: Sayam@herohomessolutions.com or (732) 718-9680.

