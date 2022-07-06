LIMA, Ohio, July 6, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Hero Homes Solutions LLC, one of the fastest-growing single family owner-operators in Ohio, announces it has acquired four additional single family rental homes in Lima Ohio and is under contract to purchase an additional 22 with options to purchase an additional 60.



Image Caption: Hero Homes Solutions LLC.

This marks the company’s 6th portfolio acquisition in Lima in the past 10 months bringing the total number of homes it owns in Lima to 98. The company also owns and operates 352 homes in Urbana, Dayton Toledo and Columbus.

For generations Lima has been one of Ohio’s most respected communities and was at a time more populous than Columbus. Years of underinvestment have forced residents away from the city center to the suburbs where all new construction was developed. Like Columbus, Lima is currently experiencing a reinvestment in the city center where many residents are seeking quality affordable housing. Over the past 5 years Lima has seen the development and improvement of schools, and the expansion of new business. The town is currently thriving with a 3.4% unemployment rate, one of its lowest rates in decades.

“We are pleased to expand our presence in Lima,” said Sayam Ibrahim, Chief Executive officer of Hero Homes Solutions LLC. “The community is in the ideal location for those looking to live in a small, up-and-coming city, job opportunities and plenty of shopping and dining just minutes away.” The plans to spend over $1 million in improvements on all the homes it has purchased in Lima. To date it has already completed the renovation of 35 of the 98 homes. Renovations include landscaping, roofing, kitchen and bath upgrades as well as improving siding, insulation and more energy efficient HVAC systems.

About Hero Homes Solutions LLC:

Hero Homes Solutions, LLC was founded in 2011 by Sayam Ibrahim along with his brothers Amiel and Xavier Ibrahim. Since 2011, Hero Homes Solutions, LLC has purchased and renovated over 400 homes in Ohio with an emphasis on Columbus, Dayton, Lima and Urbana. Mr. Ibrahim’s brother, Amiel, is a resident of Ohio and oversees all renovations and property management of its assets while Xavier is based out of Florida and runs acquisitions for the company. Hero Homes Solutions plans to buy 500 homes a year in Ohio and is joined by U.S and international investors including: Mr. Jack Afik, Anthony Pollak, Michael Salkind, Joe Lubeck and Schloss Bros. L.P.

LEARN MORE: https://www.herohomessolutions.com/

For further info please contact Mr. Sayam Ibrahim at: Sayam@herohomessolutions.com or (732) 718-9680

MULTIMEDIA:

LOGO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/22-0706-s2p-hero-homes-300dpi.jpg

News Source: Hero Homes Solutions LLC