NEW YORK, N.Y., Dec. 18, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — This holiday season, HitPaw, a global leader in AI-powered creative solutions, teams up with PixPretty, an emerging AI visual creation platform, to launch the HitPaw & PixPretty Christmas Special Treats campaign. This cross-brand collaboration delivers genuine holiday value to creators worldwide, combining a free AI Portrait Editor Access with exclusive discounts of up to 50% off across HitPaw’s product lineup.



Image caption: HitPaw and PixPretty Christmas Sale.

HOLIDAY GIFT: FREE ONE-MONTH AI PORTRAIT EDITOR ACCESS

As the centerpiece of this Christmas collaboration, HitPaw and PixPretty are offering a limited-time holiday gift that grants users a free one-month PixPretty license. PixPretty is a professional AI portraits photo retoucher designed for high-quality enhancements, from everyday snapshots and social media photos to creative and professional portraits. With advanced AI-driven tools for facial refinement and visual enhancement, users can experience professional-grade results with no purchase required and no commitment.

This festive giveaway reflects the shared goal of both brands: making AI creativity more accessible and enjoyable during the holiday season.

CHRISTMAS SAVINGS ON HITPAW AI CREATIVE TOOLS

In addition to the PixPretty holiday gift, HitPaw is offering exclusive Christmas discounts across its most popular AI products and bundles, helping users upgrade their creative workflows during the festive season.

1. BEST-SELLING SINGLE PRODUCTS — 30% OFF

Upgrade your creative toolkit with HitPaw’s top AI solutions, now available at special holiday prices:

Product for Windows Brief introduction 1 Year License Perpetual License HitPaw VikPea AI Video Enhancer and Generator $87.49 $306.59 HitPaw FotorPea AI Photo Enhancer and Generator $79.09 $114.09 HitPaw Univd Video Converter and Editor $27.96 $55.96 HitPaw VoicePea Real-time AI Voice Changer $27.96 $46.16 HitPaw Watermark Remover Watermark and Objects Remover $13.99 $20.99

2. BUNDLE DEALS — MORE TOOLS, BIGGER HOLIDAY SAVINGS

For users seeking maximum value, HitPaw also introduces festive bundle offers:

HitPaw Bundles Product for Windows Discount 1 Year License Perpetual License 2-in-1 Bundles VikPea+FotorPea 40% OFF $142.78 $360.58 5-in-1 Bundles VikPea + Univd + FotorPea + VoicePea + Watermark Remover 50% OFF $168.94 $388.44

These bundles are ideal for creators, professionals, and teams looking for a complete AI-powered creative toolkit at a significantly reduced cost.

A CROSS-BRAND CELEBRATION OF AI CREATIVITY

The HitPaw & PixPretty Christmas Special Treats campaign represents more than a seasonal promotion—it’s a shared commitment to empowering creativity through AI. From enhancing visuals and generating creative content to exploring new AI workflows, this collaboration delivers both practical tools and meaningful holiday value.

This Christmas, creativity is better when shared.

ABOUT HITPAW

HitPaw is a leading innovator in the AI-powered multimedia solutions sector. Known for its cutting-edge video, image, and audio editing tools, HitPaw is dedicated to providing simplicity, efficiency, and creativity in every product. Millions of creators worldwide rely on HitPaw’s technology to produce top-tier content with ease, making it the go-to platform for both professional and amateur content creators.

Learn more at: [OFFICIAL] HitPaw – AI Video, Photo & Audio Enhancer Solutions

ABOUT PIXPRETTY

PixPretty, developed by Tenorshare, is a professional AI portraits photo retoucher designed to help users achieve flawless, natural-looking results with ease. Leveraging advanced artificial intelligence, it enables fast, one-click photo enhancement and visual refinement.

Learn more at: [OFFICIAL] Tenorshare PixPretty – Professional AI Portraits Photo Retoucher

Follow Us

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@hitpaw

X (Twitter): https://x.com/HitPawofficial

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hitpawofficial/

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/HitPawofficialwebsite

News Source: HitPaw