SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 7, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — HitPaw, a leader in AI-powered visual enhancement solutions, announced Comfy, a global content creation platform, is integrating its image and video enhancement API. The HitPaw and Comfy integration embeds HitPaw API into Comfy’s workflow, letting creators achieve pro-level visual enhancement in-platform. Blending HitPaw’s AI visual processing expertise with Comfy’s creator ecosystem, the partnership streamlines workflows and meets rising demand for high-quality digital visuals across digital platforms.



Image caption: Comfy Integrates HitPaw API.

HITPAW IMAGE ENHANCER

Comfy integrates HitPaw Image Enhancer providing AI-powered photo enhancement, super-resolution, denoising, and generative restoration. It turns low-quality images into publish-ready visuals while preserving natural facial identity and textures.

Key Features

One-click portrait and scene enhancement inside Comfy

Dual-model face and background pipelines for natural results

2x and 4x super-resolution options

High-fidelity enhancement for already sharp images

Diffusion-based generative models for extreme recovery

Batch processing and API access for platform workflows

HitPaw Image Enhancer Models

Face Clear Model 2x and 4x: Dual-model portrait upscaling with softened facial style and sharpened background details

Face Natural Model 2x and 4x: Texture-preserving portrait enhancement with realistic skin detail

General Enhance Model 2x and 4x: Super-resolution for animals, plants, architecture, and everyday scenes

High Fidelity Model 2x and 4x: Premium upscaling for DSLR photos, posters, and AIGC images

Sharp Denoise and Detail Denoise Models: 1x denoising for mobile and camera images

Generative Portrait and Generative Enhance Models: Diffusion-based 1x to 4x restoration for heavily compressed images

HITPAW VIDEO ENHANCER

Comfy integrates HitPaw Video Enhancer delivering frame-aware restoration and ultra HD upscaling. It supports single and multi-frame processing to enhance facial clarity, reduce artifacts, and maintain natural textures over time.

Key Features

Multi-frame face restoration for temporal consistency

Face-first pipelines that preserve identity and skin texture

GAN and diffusion models for defect repair and reconstruction

Ultra HD upscaling from HD to ultra HD

API support for automated and large-scale workflows

HitPaw Video Enhance Models

Face Soft Model: Face-optimized noise and blur reduction while retaining identity.

Portrait Restore Model: Multi-frame fusion to enhance facial detail with smooth frame transitions.

General Restore Model: GAN-based restoration for broad video scenarios.

Ultra HD Model: Premium upscaling that generates natural textures.

Generative Model: Diffusion-driven repair for low-resolution video reconstruction.

ABOUT HITPAW

HitPaw is a leading innovator in the AI-powered multimedia solutions sector. Known for its cutting-edge video, image, and audio editing tools, HitPaw is dedicated to providing simplicity, efficiency, and creativity in every product. Millions of creators worldwide rely on HitPaw’s technology to produce top-tier content with ease, making it the go-to platform for both professional and amateur content creators.

Learn more at: [OFFICIAL] HitPaw – AI Video, Photo & Audio Enhancer Solutions

Follow Us

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@hitpaw

X (Twitter): https://x.com/HitPawofficial

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hitpawofficial/

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/HitPawofficialwebsite

News Source: HitPaw