NEW YORK, N.Y., Dec. 15, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — As a brand committed to providing software that can make our digital life more interesting and easier, HitPaw is on their way to fulfill this idea. For the most important festival of the year, HitPaw also offers the best deals of its products as Christmas gifts. The up to 50% off offer starts from December 14, 2021 to January 6, 2022.

So: let’s go and explore what is in the biggest Christmas gift package!

1 – Free Win Gifts – For the lucky people

Are you interested in editing your life segments and making a meaningful video? Do you feel anxious when there is no storage room to save your memorable videos and photos? Go to the event page, click the button and share the post to your Facebook or Twitter to get the free gifts from HitPaw! Gifts include:

* $200 Amazon Gift Card

* $20 Amazon Gift Card

* $10 Amazon Gift Card

* 1-month free HitPaw Video Editor

* 1-month free HitPaw Video Compressor

* $5 Coupon code

2 – Save 50% on your order – The best creators’ bundle

Want to create a video with movie-class transitions? Want to record games, screen, webcam or record webcam and games at the same time, but can’t find a suitable one that contain all these features? Want to reduce your image or video size without losing the quality while saving storage of your devices? Here is your great chance! HitPaw’s creator’s bundle helps every creator to save their money and time to make a choice. You can have them all!

Now you can get HitPaw Video Editor, HitPaw Screen Recorder, and HitPaw Compressor for 1 month at 50% Off. The final price of the bundle is $26.46!

3 – 30% OFF Discounts – For Hot Star Products

None of the above attracts you? No worries! Every best-selling product of HitPaw has a 30% OFF discount and you can enjoy these products at a reasonable and affordable price.

* Get HitPaw Video Editor Yearly at $27.96

* Get HitPaw Screen Recorder Yearly at $20.99 for Win / $20.99 for Mac

* Get HitPaw Photo Enhancer Yearly at $20.99

* Get HitPaw Compressor Yearly at $13.99

* Get HitPaw Toolkit Yearly at $13.99 for Win / $20.99 for Mac

* Get HitPaw Watermark Remover Yearly at $9.99 for Win / $19.99 for Mac

About HitPaw:

HitPaw is an emerging software company specialized in video editing, screen recording, watermark removing, image editing, photo enhancing, etc. We help users turn their inspiration into reality so that we can generate more ideas to make the world be full of more creativity.

To know more, you may visit https://www.HitPaw.com/about.html

Home page: https://www.HitPaw.com/

