The HitPaw spokesperson stated，“We are very excited to launch Edimakor 3.2.2 that we are able to provide Edimakor users with high-tech tools supported by artificial intelligence that simplify complicated processes in editing. With these intuitive functions, both beginners and professionals can smartly refine their videos without special expertise or training necessary.”

AI BACKGROUND REMOVER

New AI Background Remover provides simple way to replace, remove, or blur video backgrounds:

Download and install the latest version of Click “Remove Background” on the home page or go to “Toolbox.” Import the video from which you want to remove the background. Right click on the video in the timeline and select “Remove Background.” It will remove the background from your video. Now you can export your video.

The AI precisely identifies foreground subjects like people and objects while removing everything else. This allows users to easily replace backgrounds or creatively blur them without meticulous masking or keying.

AI VOCAL REMOVER

The new AI Vocal Remover makes removing vocals from songs and recordings incredibly easy:

Click “Vocal Remover” on the home page or go to “Toolbox” . Import the video from which you want to remove the vocal. Right click on the video in the timeline and select “Vocal Remover”. You will have 2 options: keep the human voice or keep the background sound. Once done, download your video.

This groundbreaking tool isolates and extracts vocals with precision that far surpasses traditional filters. Users can effortlessly remove or keep vocals to create karaoke tracks, acapella mixes, and more.

AI BEAT MARKER

The AI Beat Marker takes the hassle out of syncing visuals to music:

Click “Beat Marker” or go to “Toolbox”. Import the audio and right click on the audio from the timeline. Now, select the “Marker” option and the location on the audio. Once done, export your audio file.

By automatically detecting beats in music, this tool makes it effortless to sync cuts, effects, and motion to the rhythm. Users can save hours of tedious manual beat matching.

PRICING

Subscription plans start at $19.95/month. Perpetual license $69.95, including free lifetime upgrades.

About Edimakor

Edimakor offers AI features and tools for editing videos: Al background remover，Al subtitle generator Al script generator，Al screen recorder，Al video Translator and more. With its unbeatable AI capabilities, novices can now edit like professionals with ease while enabling experts to hasten their workflow.

Learn more about HitPaw Edimakor Win 3.2.2: https://edimakor.hitpaw.com/

