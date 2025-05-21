NEW YORK, N.Y., May 21, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — HitPaw has officially released HitPaw FotorPea V4.6.0, bringing significant advancements in AI-powered image enhancement and generation. This latest version introduces a new denoise model, a revamped AI painting engine powered by Flux AI Generator, and smarter photo quality analysis — all designed to deliver professional-grade results for photography enthusiasts and creative professionals alike.



Image caption: HitPaw FotorPea V4.6.0.

WHAT’S NEW IN HITPAW FOTORPEA V4.6.0

1. New Advanced Denoise Model

Tailored for advanced users, the newly added denoise model is capable of handling complex noise scenarios such as portrait photography and high-ISO images. It effectively removes visual noise while preserving original image details, making it ideal for photographers, retouchers, and creatives who require high-fidelity results in challenging lighting conditions or legacy photo restoration.

2. Revamped AI Painting with Flux AI Generator

The AI painting module has been completely reengineered, now integrated with AI-assistive prompt suggestions and powered by the Flux AI image generator. This empowers digital artists, designers, and hobbyists to create artwork from text prompts with greater precision, style diversity, and creative control — whether for concept art, storyboarding, or social media content creation.

3. Enhanced Photo Enhancer Capabilities

The Photo Enhancer now includes:

AI-powered noise detection : Automatically identifies noise levels and recommends the optimal denoise model, saving users time and improving editing accuracy — especially helpful for casual users unfamiliar with technical noise reduction techniques.

: Automatically identifies noise levels and recommends the optimal denoise model, saving users time and improving editing accuracy — especially helpful for casual users unfamiliar with technical noise reduction techniques. True resolution analysis: Detects the image’s native resolution to improve upscaling results, making it perfect for users working with downloaded images, scanned photos, or old digital files that need clarity restoration.

These enhancements significantly boost the clarity and quality of post-processed images.

MORE AI-POWERED FEATURES IN HITPAW FOTORPEA

Smarter AI Image Generation with DeepSeek AI : Create sharper, more realistic images from text prompts with enhanced detail, lighting, and artistic control.

: Create sharper, more realistic images from text prompts with enhanced detail, lighting, and artistic control. AI Enhancer : Upgrade image clarity, color, and detail with intelligent adjustments.

: Upgrade image clarity, color, and detail with intelligent adjustments. AI Background Remover : Remove and replace backgrounds in one click.

: Remove and replace backgrounds in one click. AI Object Remover : Eliminate distractions and refine image composition.

: Eliminate distractions and refine image composition. AI Photo Editing: Smart tools for adjusting contrast, color, tone, and effects.

COMPATIBILITY AND PRICING

HitPaw FotorPea is compatible with Windows 11/10/8/7 (64-bit) and macOS 10.15 and above. Pricing starts at $21.99 USD for a monthly subscription.

Pricing starts at $21.99 USD for a monthly subscription.

ABOUT HITPAW

HitPaw is a trusted multimedia software brand dedicated to empowering users with innovative solutions for photo, video, and audio editing. With cutting-edge AI technology and user-friendly design, HitPaw makes creativity accessible to everyone.

ABOUT HITPAW

