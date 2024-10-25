NEW YORK, N.Y., Oct. 25, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — HitPaw is a leading multimedia solution provider specializing in photo and video, audio editing tools. This Halloween, HitPaw is stirring up some thrilling surprises! We are proud to announce our Halloween Co-Branded Campaign, featuring exclusive bundles in collaboration with Tenorshare and 4DDiG with up to 75% off.



Image caption: HitPaw Halloween Event.

These limited-time offers bring together the best from all three brands to help users offer a full range of solutions for your smartphone, computer and multimedia requirements.

2024 HITPAW HALLOWEEN EVENT:

HitPaw has fantastic deals on top-selling items including Video Converter, Video Enhancer and VoicePea, FotorPea for participants. You may also take advantage of the special “1X1 Bundle” Halloween promotion! By using HitPaw products, you can edit and enhance your Halloween-exclusive video and images.

The Halloween Event will end on November 7, 2024.

WHAT’S INCLUDED IN THE HITPAW HALLOWEEN CAMPAIGN:

Exclusive Halloween Bundles: Get access to our premium photo and video, audio editing software at scarily low prices!

Up to 75% OFF: Save big with discounts on select HitPaw tools, perfect for creators looking to add a haunting touch to their Halloween projects.

What’s more, there is co-banded excellence! This campaign combines the powerful offerings of HitPaw, Tenorshare, and 4DDiG, bringing users an all-in-one solution for creativity, device management, and data recovery.

KEY FEATURES OF HITPAW’S MAIN PRODUCTS:

AI-Powered Enhancements: Automatically sharpen and improve the quality of your photos and videos for a professional touch, perfect for capturing every chilling detail. Transform Voice Instantly: rom ghostly whispers to menacing monster growls, our AI-powered voice generator adds the perfect creepy touch to your content. Video Editing Made Easy: Cut, trim, merge, and add effects to your videos with a simple, intuitive interface—perfect for both beginners and experienced creators.

Here is the List of the Main Discounts:

HitPaw Video Converter at $31.96/Year for Win & Mac Version

HitPaw FotorPea at $71.99/Year for Win & $79.99/Year for Mac Version

HitPaw Video Enhancer at $79.99/Year for Win & $87.99/Year for Mac

HitPaw Editmakor at $39.96/Year for Win & Mac Version

Cross-branded 8-in-1 bundles: Tenorshare AI Writter + Tenorshare PDF AI + Tenorshare AI PPT + 4DDig File Repair + 4DDig Duplicate File Deleter + HitPaw Video Enahncer +HitPaw FotorPea + HitPaw Video Converter for Win on $232.79 and $264.81 for Mac

How to Participate:

For more information or to participate in the event, visit:

[OFFICIAL] Halloween Special Offer 2024 – HitPaw

https://www.hitpaw.com/sales-promotion.html

About HitPaw:

With user-friendly interfaces and powerful features, HitPaw helps content creators, professionals, and casual users bring their creative ideas to life effortlessly.

Don’t Miss Out—Grab Your Bundle Today and Get Ready for a Spooktacular Halloween!

To know more, you may visit: About HitPaw – All Things About HitPaw and [OFFICIAL] HitPaw: Powerful Video, Audio, and Image Solutions Provider

About Tenorshare:

Tenorshare offers innovative solutions for data management, backup, recovery, and more across multiple platforms, making device handling simple and efficient. To know more, you may visit: [OFFICIAL] Tenorshare – Focus on Smartphone, Windows and Mac Data Solutions

About 4DDiG:

4DDiG is a trusted brand in data recovery, providing users with the ability to recover lost files securely and efficiently. To know more, you may visit: [OFFICIAL] Tenorshare 4DDiG- Focus on Windows & Mac Data Recovery Solutions

