NEW YORK, N.Y., April 18, 2025 (SEND2PRESSS NEWSWIRE) — HitPaw, a leading software brand known for its creative and intuitive multimedia tools, proudly announced the launch of its brand-new AI Video Generator on HitPaw Online. The HitPaw Online AI Video Generator provides two intuitive pathways: Text to Video and Image to Video, making it easier than ever to bring ideas to life.



Image caption: HitPaw Online AI Video Generator features.

WHAT’S NEW IN HITPAW ONLINE – AI VIDEO GENERATOR

Powered by advanced AI models, the tool intelligently interprets user input to generate high-quality, dynamic videos that suit a variety of needs, from storytelling and tutorials to product showcases and social media content.

TEXT TO VIDEO: JUST TYPE, AND WATCH IT COME TO LIFE

The Text to Video feature allows you to create fully videos by simply entering a detailed text prompt. From landscapes to abstract concepts, AI interprets your input to bring your vision to life.

You can tailor the result through several intuitive options:

Prompt Input : Describe the scene, characters, or actions. The more detailed your prompt, the better the visual output.

: Describe the scene, characters, or actions. The more detailed your prompt, the better the visual output. Model Selection : Choose between Standard for faster generation or Professional for higher-quality visuals.

: Choose between Standard for faster generation or Professional for higher-quality visuals. Duration Setting : Define how long your video should be—ideal for everything from short social media clips to longer storytelling segments.

: Define how long your video should be—ideal for everything from short social media clips to longer storytelling segments. Aspect Ratio Options : Select the format (1:1, 16:9, 9:16, etc.).

: Select the format (1:1, 16:9, 9:16, etc.). Negative Prompts: Specify elements you don’t want to appear, helping the AI avoid unwanted styles.

IMAGE TO VIDEO: BRING STILL IMAGES TO LIFE WITH AI

The Image to Video feature gives static images new meaning through motion. Whether you’re working with a single image or a pair of keyframes, AI handles the animation with artistic finesse.

It includes two creative modes:

Frame Mode

Perfect for simulating motion between images:

Upload 1 or 2 Keyframes : Start with a single image or define both the start and end frames for more controlled motion.

: Start with a single image or define both the start and end frames for more controlled motion. Prompt (Optional) : Add descriptive text to guide the video’s style, ambiance, or action.

: Add descriptive text to guide the video’s style, ambiance, or action. Model Choice : Choose either Standard or Professional.

: Choose either Standard or Professional. Duration Control : Set how long the animation should last.

: Set how long the animation should last. Negative Prompts (Optional): Eliminate unwanted elements by telling the AI what not to include.

Effect Mode

Add eye-catching, stylized effects to any photo:

Photo to Animation: Upload a single image and apply fun AI effects like AI HUG, Kungfu Club, Ghibli Live, and more.

Upload a single image and apply fun AI effects like AI HUG, Kungfu Club, Ghibli Live, and more. 5-Second Video Output: Perfect for social media posts, profile animations, or digital art expressions.

For more information checking, you may visit: https://online.hitpaw.com/online-ai-video-generator.html

About HitPaw Online

HitPaw Online is an all-in-one platform offering powerful online tools for video editing, image enhancement, audio processing, and now, AI-powered creativity. With a mission to make digital content creation accessible to everyone, HitPaw Online provides intuitive, browser-based tools that require no downloads or professional experience.

To know more, you may visit: https://online.hitpaw.com/.

To explore more creative tools, you may visit: https://www.hitpaw.com/.

Our Social Media:

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@hitpaw

X (Twitter): https://x.com/HitPawofficial

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hitpawofficial/

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/HitPawofficialwebsite

News Source: HitPaw