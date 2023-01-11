NEW YORK, N.Y., Jan. 11, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — For some reasons such as e-commerce, social media, or graphic design, you will need to create some stunning images. Therefore, HitPaw Online Background Remover provides plenty of templates to create eye-catching images within seconds. Removing backgrounds from images and changing backgrounds with customized templates have never been easier.



Image Caption: HitPaw Online Background Remover.

Let’s find out what are the amazing features HitPaw Online Background Remover has updated:

Clear and Easy-to-Navigate Interface

HitPaw Online Background Remover has changed its UI into a pleasing color which makes it clearer. And its interface is easy to navigate, so you can easily remove background with it even if you are a beginner.

Massive Well-crafted Templates

Various types of background templates for profile pictures, online shops, social posts or covers, ID photos, OOTD, memes, etc have been introduced in HitPaw Online Background Remover. This web tool can perfectly meet your different needs.

Powerful Multi-layers Editing

Served as a photo editor as well, HitPaw Online Background Remover provides a multi-layers editing feature that allows you to change the layer stacking order, edit text or select a certain layer. Use HitPaw Online Background Remover to personalize your images in your way.

Professional Shadow Effect

To make your images more natural and professional, we offer the shadow effect. You can add a shadow effect to your image, adjust the opacity, radius, and color of the shadow, or move the position of the shadow.

Featured by frequent update, please keep following HitPaw Online Background Remover to enjoy more advanced features.

Compatibility and Price:

Compatibility: HitPaw Online Background Remover works well on Chrome on PC now.

Price: Starts from $9.99 for per month and $59.88 for per year.

For more information checking, you can visit: https://online.hitpaw.com/online-background-remover.html

About HitPaw:

HitPaw is an emerging software company specialized in video editing, screen recording, watermark removing, image editing, photo enhancing meme-making, etc. We help users turn their inspiration into reality so that we can generate more ideas to make the world be full of more creativity.

To know more, you may visit:

https://www.hitpaw.com/about.html

https://www.hitpaw.com/

Our Social Media:

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQwRggaotgiMcPbiCOsJeBA

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/hitpawofficial

Twitter: https://twitter.com/hitpawofficial

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hitpawofficial/

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/hitpawcom/

News Source: HitPaw