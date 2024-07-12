NEW YORK, N.Y., July 12, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — HitPaw Screen Recorder, a robust recording and streaming software, has recently unveiled its Win 2.4.0 version. This upgraded release introduces settings for 4K&144FPS recording, and includes audio noise reduction features. These enhancements significantly simplify screen recording tasks for users.



Image caption: HitPaw Screen Recorder Win 2.4.0.

According to the HitPaw spokesperson, the new features in this release are designed to enhance user experience by providing high-quality recordings and clear audio. The spokesperson stated, “Our goal with Win V2.4.0 is to empower users with tools that make recording effortless and professional. The 4K and 144FPS settings allow for ultra-high-definition capture, while the audio noise reduction ensures crystal clear sound quality. These improvements cater to a broad spectrum of users, from gamers to content creators, ensuring their recordings are of the highest standard.”

4K&144FPS Recording:

The 4K&144FPS recording added is a massive game-changer for those who need high-resolution and high-frame-rate recordings. It’s a perfect feature for whatever type of detailed picture and smooth motion are necessary to capture in gameplay recordings, professional presentations, or high-quality tutorials.

How to Use

Open HitPaw Screen Recorder, click on “Screen.” Choose the settings option and click on the option of 4K. Change the frame rate to 144FPS. Start recording your screen with this configuration.

The settings ensure that your recordings are in prime quality, where your visuals are sharp and clear with seamless motion.

Audio Noise Reduction:

It has an audio noise reduction feature that will filter out any unwanted noise, ensuring you transmit clear and professional sound with each interaction. Very useful when recording webinars, tutorials, or similar content in which there is a key factor of clarity in the audio.

How to Use

Open HitPaw Screen Recorder. Then head over to the audio settings. Turn the noise reduction feature on. Adjust the noise reduction level when needed. Start recording with higher sound clarity.

This makes any recording focused solely on your voice, or with a primary sound source, free of excess noise.

Pricing & Availability:

HitPaw Screen Recorder Win V2.4.0 is available for purchase on the HitPaw official website. Various pricing plans are offered to cater to different user needs, including monthly, yearly, and lifetime licenses.

Summary:

The latest version of HitPaw Screen Recorder, Win V2.4.0 is packed with major enhancements like 4K and 144FPS recording settings and a built-in audio noise reduction feature, which will make it the first preference in providing perfect high-quality screen recording and streaming solutions.

About HitPaw Screen Recorder:

HitPaw Screen Recorder has many easy-to-use features and advanced options that make the recording and streaming of your favorite activities smooth and quick. The software offers support to numerous formats of recording and houses innumerable robust editing tools for yet more refining of your recordings.

Learn more about HitPaw Screen Recorder Win 2.4.0 and its features: https://www.hitpaw.com/screen-recorder-live-stream.html

Follow on social media:

News Source: HitPaw