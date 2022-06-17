NEW YORK, N.Y., June 17, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — HitPaw, a company aiming to develop the best digital creation solution, has updated the major features for HitPaw Video Converter, which is the 3-in-1 video tool software that allows users to Convert, Download, and Edit videos in the most efficient way. In the latest version, HitPaw Video brings the YouTube playlist download, Apple Music download, and TikTok download without watermark. Apart from these huge updates for video downloader, HitPaw Video Converter also optimized the functions of converter and editor.



IMAGE CAPTION: HitPaw Video Converter V2.4.0.

Let’s find out what are the major updates for HitPaw Video Converter:

Download Playlist Videos from Streaming Websites

Instead copying every video’s link in a playlist, HitPaw Video Converter now supports to download playlist from YouTube, Bilibili, SoundCloud, arte.tv, Dailymotion and so forth.

Support Converting Apple Music and iTunes Music

Since Apple Music can only be played and downloaded on Apple devices, HitPaw Video Converter now supports to convert Apple Music, iTunes M4P music, and M4B audiobooks to MP3, M4A, Flac, and WAV without losing any quality.

Download TikTok Without Watermark

Normally, TikTok videos are downloaded with its watermark. In order to give users a better experience, HitPaw Video Converter supports to download TikTok videos with no watermarks.

In addition to the 3 major functions, here are other optimized features:

Supports to crop video.

Supports to add watermarks to videos.

Supports to batch edit videos.

Add formats for VP9, Opus, and ProRes encoder.

Compatibility and Price:

HitPaw Video Converter is now compatible with Windows including Win11 and Mac OS Monterey. Its pricing starts from $19.95 per month, $39.95 per year, and $79.95 for the lifetime. For more information checking, you can visit:

https://www.hitpaw.com/purchase/buy-hitpaw-video-converter.html

About HitPaw:

HitPaw is an emerging software company specialized in files compressing, video editing, screen recording, watermark removing, image editing, photo enhancing, etc. We help users turn their inspiration into reality so that we can generate more ideas to make the world be full of more creativity.

To know more, you may visit:

https://www.hitpaw.com/about.html

https://www.hitpaw.com/

