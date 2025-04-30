NEW YORK, N.Y., April 30, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — HitPaw, a leading provider of AI creative tools, is celebrating Mother’s Day with an exclusive campaign from April 29 to May 16, 2025. HitPaw is an innovative software company committed to making creativity accessible for everyone through cutting-edge AI technology.

Offering up to 60% off on its full range of software, HitPaw invites users to honor moms with creativity and love. Plus, participants can join a giveaway on X (Twitter) to win a $150 Amazon gift card or free one-year product licenses.



UP TO 60% OFF ON TOP CREATIVE SOFTWARE

Now’s the perfect chance to grab HitPaw’s best-selling tools—ideal for elevating your creativity in every way. This is all the software involved in this event:

HitPaw VikPea : Edit and enhance videos with AI-powered precision.

: Edit and enhance videos with AI-powered precision. HitPaw FotorPea : Create stunning photo edits, from photo enhancement to AI art generation.

: Create stunning photo edits, from photo enhancement to AI art generation. HitPaw VoicePea : Change your voice in real time or through recordings with smart AI voice effects.

: Change your voice in real time or through recordings with smart AI voice effects. H itPaw Univd : Convert videos, compress files, and edit media with an all-in-one solution.

: Convert videos, compress files, and edit media with an all-in-one solution. HitPaw Watermark Remover: Remove watermarks from photos and videos easily.

SINGLE PRODUCT DISCOUNTS – UP TO 40% OFF

HitPaw VikPea

Win: $74.99 | Mac: $82.79

HitPaw FotorPea

Win: $67.79 | Mac: $74.99

HitPaw Univd

$31.96 for both Win & Mac

HitPaw VoicePea

Win: $31.96 | Mac: $36.76

HitPaw Watermark Remover

Win: $15.99 | Mac: $20.79

BUNDLE & SAVE MORE!

4-in-1 Bundle (VikPea + Univd + FotorPea + VoicePea)

Win: $127.16 | Mac: $139.56 – 60% OFF

1+1 Bundle Options VikPea + FotorPea: Win: $118.98 | Mac: $131.48 Univd + Watermark Remover: Win: $29.96 | Mac: $32.96



Whether you’re editing a cherished family photo or enhancing home videos, HitPaw makes it simple and fast—with pro-level results.

X/TWITTER GIVEAWAY – SHARE LOVE, WIN PRIZES

Alongside the promotion, HitPaw is launching a Mother’s Day Giveaway on X – a chance to say “thank you” and win real prizes.

Prizes:

1st Prize: $150 Amazon Gift Card × 1

$150 Amazon Gift Card × 1 2nd Prize: 1+1 Bundle – 1-Year License × 3

1+1 Bundle – 1-Year License × 3 3rd Prize: Single Product – 1-Year License × 5

HOW TO ENTER:

Follow HitPaw on X Like, Retweet, and Comment under the giveaway post with a heartfelt message to your mom

Winners will be announced after May 16, 2025. From a warm memory to a simple thank-you, your message could bring home a prize.

For more information checking, you may visit: https://www.hitpaw.com/sales-promotion.html

Join us this Mother’s Day to unlock creativity, celebrate love, and enjoy exclusive rewards with HitPaw. From enhancing treasured photos to restoring your mom’s wedding videos or creating a heartfelt voice message, HitPaw’s AI tools help you preserve and celebrate memories effortlessly.

About HitPaw:

With a focus on simplicity, power, and inspiration, HitPaw provides intuitive solutions that help users of all levels bring their ideas to life.

LEARN MORE: https://www.hitpaw.com/

