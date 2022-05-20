NEW YORK, N.Y., May 20, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — HitPaw, a company aiming to develop the best digital creation solution, has recently announced the new version of HitPaw Video Editor. The latest version of HitPaw Video Editor concentrates on the most powerful functions, which will help creators add more possibilities to the content. To improve the user experience, HitPaw Video Editor also optimized current features to simplify the video editing.

Let’s see what new major features about HitPaw Video Editor:

SPEED RAMPING

Speed ramping helps users change videos’ speed in order to make videos more rhythmic. HitPaw Video Editor also presets 8 different types of templates to inspire creators on how the videos will look, which lowers the learning curve for beginners.

FREEZE FRAME

A freeze-frame effect is a frozen frame within a piece of video, which halts the movement within the video. The freeze-frame effect allows users to emphasize a point or a movement, which is a great tool to obtain the audience’s attention.

ADDING MARKER

Editing requires tons of organization and time. By adding markers in the timeline, everything would be so easy to process. If you want your audio to come in at a specific frame of your clip, you can place markers on the desired points of the video timeline.

After those amazing new features, HitPaw Video Editor also optimized the existing features:

Exports speed increased by 40%

Adding 278 stickers and 48 filters

Added tips to explain all icons

Other 8 optimization items

Compatibility and Price:

HitPaw Video Editor is now compatible with Windows 11/10/8/7(64-bit OS) and Mac OS (10.13 or above). Its pricing starts from $29.95 USD for a monthly plan. For more price checking and information, you can visit https://www.hitpaw.com/purchase/buy-hitpaw-video-editor.html

About HitPaw:

HitPaw is an emerging software company specialized in video editing, screen recording, watermark removing, image editing, photo enhancing meme-making, etc. We help users turn their inspiration into reality so that we can generate more ideas to make the world full of more creativity. https://www.hitpaw.com/

To know more about HitPaw, you may visit: https://www.hitpaw.com/about.html

Our Social Media:

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQwRggaotgiMcPbiCOsJeBA

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/hitpawofficial/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/HitPawofficial

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/HitPawofficial/

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/hitpawvideoeditor/

News Source: HitPaw