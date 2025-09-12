NEW YORK, N.Y., Sept. 12, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — HitPaw, a leading innovator in multimedia software solutions, today announced the release of HitPaw VikPea V5.0.0, the latest update to its all-in-one AI-powered video enhancement platform (formerly named HitPaw Video Enhancer). This version delivers a major upgrade with the introduction of new UHD restoration and professional models, an advanced AI Colorist Model, and enhanced watermark removal powered by full cloud-based export.



Image caption: HitPaw VikPea v5.0.0 new release.

These improvements aim to bring professional-grade video restoration and editing capabilities to both enthusiasts and creative professionals.

WHAT’S NEW IN VIKPEA V5.0.0

1. New UHD Restoration Model

Specially designed for enhancing higher-resolution videos (720P and above). Outperforms the existing General Repair and Quality Repair Models in detail restoration, decompression, and facial repair. Delivers naturally sharpened and refined visuals.

It Is best for video creators, professional photographers, and anyone striving for the ultimate in video clarity.

2. New Professional Models Category

HitPaw introduces a dedicated professional models section for users who require targeted enhancements with precision control. Ideal for professional photographers, content creators, and social media enthusiasts.

Denoise Model: Remove grain and noise from footage shot in low-light or nighttime conditions.

Decompression Model: Repair quality loss caused by repeated online transmission (e.g., social media sharing), eliminating mosaic blocks and compression artifacts.

Sharpen Model: Enhance clarity at edges and fine details, making subjects stand out prominently.

3. New AI Colorist Model

Powered by AI-driven frame analysis, this model colorizes videos with region-level precision, ensuring smooth continuity between frames. It not only adds realistic colors but also stabilizes hues across moving objects and backgrounds. Perfect for colorizing documentaries, black-and-white films, family footage, VHS tapes, and 8mm films.

WHAT’S IMPORTANT!

Enhanced Watermark Removal Module

New Point-Select Mode: Users can now click directly on video regions to auto-detect coordinates, generating a precise mask for watermark removal.

Improved Effectiveness: Delivers better results when handling subtitles, semi-transparent watermarks, and logos.

Cloud Export Upgrades

Both the Watermark Removal feature and the new AI Colorist Model now support 100% cloud-based export. This eliminates reliance on hybrid local resources, dramatically reduces local hardware load, and speeds up rendering for smoother workflows.

Compatibility and Price

HitPaw VikPea is compatible with both Windows and macOS, ensuring accessibility for creators worldwide. Users can try the new features via a free trial, or purchase the full package starting from $43.19/month.

For more information: https://www.hitpaw.com/vikpea-video-enhancer.html

About HitPaw

HitPaw is a cutting-edge company redefining the AI editing field with innovation, creativity, efficiency, and simplicity as its core values. The company empowers millions of users worldwide with AI-powered tools for video, image, and audio editing, enhancing, and conversion. HitPaw’s flagship products are trusted by content creators, marketers, and educators for their simplicity and cutting-edge technology.

To know more, visit: https://www.hitpaw.com/about.html

and https://www.hitpaw.com/

