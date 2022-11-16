HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Nov. 16, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The family fun begins on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, when Santa touches down in East Hollywood at the Church of Scientology on L. Ron Hubbard Way. No matter what weather Los Angeles meteorologists predict next weekend, snow will be falling in East Hollywood when community leaders flip the switch on two blocks of holiday lights.



PHOTO CAPTION: The annual East Hollywood Holiday Lighting Ceremony takes place Saturday, November 19, at the Church of Scientology Los Angeles. All are welcome to enjoy the holiday fun.

Local families can count on a traditional holiday celebration with all the trimmings. The fun begins at 3 p.m. Saturday, November 19, and continues until 9 p.m.

Volunteers contributed more than 200 hours to make the lighting festival a memorable experience for East Hollywood families, in keeping with their campaign to “Keep Hollywood Beautiful.”

Bring the entire family to welcome Santa and enjoy the complimentary hot cocoa, cookie decorating, and lots of other winter fun.

The festival also launches the Church of Scientology Los Angeles’s annual Winter Street Fair. L. Ron Hubbard Way will be transformed into a wonderland, with ice skating and snow slides for the kids. There will be music, food, holiday treats and photos with Santa throughout the holiday season.

Los Angeles Scientology Churches serve as hubs for religious organizations, like-minded groups, and community leaders all over the Southland, welcoming all cultures, all religions and all nationalities to create a positive Los Angeles.

The Church of Scientology Los Angeles, dedicated by Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige in 2010, is featured in an episode of Inside Scientology on the Scientology Network, available on DIRECTV channel 320 and streaming at Scientology.tv, through mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms. For more information, visit the website of the Church of Scientology Los Angeles or the new interactive timeline at Scientology.org/our-help-is-yours/.

News Source: Church of Scientology International