TORRANCE, Calif., March 9, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — DocMagic, Inc., the premier provider of compliant loan document generation, automated regulatory compliance and comprehensive eMortgage services, announced that it earned a spot on HousingWire’s coveted 2022 Tech100 list for the ninth straight year.

HousingWire’s Tech100 program provides housing professionals with a comprehensive list of the most innovative and impactful organizations that are being leveraged to address the challenges that mortgage lenders and real estate professionals face every day.

“We’re always innovating and enhancing our solutions to maximize customer success as our digital lending ecosystem advances,” said Dominic Iannitti, president and CEO at DocMagic. “Over the course of 2021, we launched several new solutions designed to improve the borrower experience and make back-office staff more efficient. We are elated that HousingWire has recognized our innovations and again listed DocMagic as a Tech100 winner.”

In 2021, DocMagic unveiled eSign 3.0, a redesigned user interface that dramatically enhances the borrower experience. eSign 3.0 also offers lenders and settlement providers new features that help them more easily initiate remote online notarizations (RON) to enable fully paperless eClosings via its Total eClose™ platform.

2021 also saw the launch of DocMagic’s eDecision™ tool, which instantly determines e-eligibility and provides the most beneficial level of eClosing that a lender can offer borrowers. The automatic decisioning process begins as soon as the first set of disclosures is generated and continues to perform e-eligibility checks throughout the process.

In addition, DocMagic recently introduced AutoPrep™, a solution that applies AI, OCR and machine learning technology to instantly e-enable third-party documents, streamlining electronic document execution within its award-winning Total eClose™ platform. AutoPrep has been gaining steady adoption since being launched in 2020.

“This year’s list of Tech100 honorees proves once again that innovation within housing is vital in differentiating the organizations who will thrive and those who will be left behind,” said Clayton Collins, CEO of HW Media. “This list spotlights the innovators that are making the housing sector better and more sustainable by increasing efficiency, improving user and borrower experiences and bringing elasticity and improvements to age-old processes.”

Notable is that DocMagic was the first vendor in the mortgage industry to launch a fully paperless eClosing solution, complete with remote notary capability. Total eClose was officially introduced in 2014 and has since become award-winning technology with widespread industry adoption.

DocMagic, Inc. is the leading provider of fully compliant document generation, automated compliance, eSignature and comprehensive eMortgage solutions for the mortgage industry. Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Torrance, Calif., DocMagic, Inc. develops award-winning software, mobile apps, and web-based systems for the production and delivery of compliant loan document packages. The company’s solutions connect industry participants, promote collaboration, and ensure data integrity to execute precision-based digital lending transactions. The company’s compliance experts and in-house legal staff consistently monitor legal and regulatory changes at both the federal and state levels to ensure accuracy. For more information on DocMagic, visit https://www.docmagic.com/.

HousingWire is the most influential source of news and information for the U.S. mortgage and housing markets. Built on a foundation of independent and original journalism, HousingWire reaches over 60,000 newsletter subscribers daily and over 1.0 million unique visitors each month. Our audience of mortgage, real estate and fintech professionals rely on us to Move Markets Forward. Visit www.housingwire.com or www.solutions.housingwire.com to learn more.

