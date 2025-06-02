ATLANTA, Ga., June 2, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Depth, a leading provider of consultative B2B marketing, public relations and reputation management services for technology companies serving the residential mortgage finance, financial technology (fintech) and regulatory technology (regtech) industries, today announced that Executive Vice President Lindsey Neal has been named a recipient of HousingWire’s 2025 Marketing Leaders Award.



Photo caption: Lindsey Neal, Depth executive vice president.

HousingWire today honored 55 of the most dynamic and influential marketing professionals in the housing industry, describing how “These standout leaders are reshaping the way mortgage and real estate companies connect with their audiences, tell their stories, and drive growth.”

A trusted advisor to mortgage lenders, fintechs and mortgage/financial service providers since 2006, Lindsey joined Depth as an original DepthSquad member in 2010. During the ensuing 15 years, she has been responsible both for developing full-service marketing and PR strategies, ensuring their effective execution and cultivating productive relationships for Depth clients, and for leadership related to agency growth initiatives. She is a 2006 graduate of Berry College in Rome, Georgia, and earned her M.B.A. from the Terry College of Business at the University of Georgia in 2011.

“Lindsey Neal is a well-known force in our industry,” said Depth founder and president, Kerri Milam. “Dozens of successful firms and respected individuals can and do attest to the role her guidance and marketing leadership has played in their market position. That includes our firm Depth and me.”

According to the HousingWire announcement, “’The 2025 Marketing Leaders are charting new territory and redefining what’s possible in mortgage and real estate marketing,” said HousingWire Editor-in-Chief Sarah Wheeler. Their bold strategies, inventive campaigns, and data-informed decisions are accelerating business performance and reshaping industry standards. We’re incredibly proud to recognize these trailblazing leaders who showcase the true impact and potential of modern marketing.

‘HousingWire’s Marketing Leaders represent the top talent in marketing — professionals who are building brands and influencing business outcomes,’ said HW Media CEO Clayton Collins. ‘These marketers are driving mortgage origination volume, connecting with homebuyers at critical moments, and supporting real estate brokerages to engage buyers and sellers. By combining data, technology, and creative strategy, they’re transforming how the industry communicates, competes and grows.’”

About Depth:

Depth is a leading independent provider of consultative B2B marketing, public relations and reputation management services for the mortgage lending and residential finance industries. Since 2006, the firm has represented a clientele of established and emerging brands serving mortgage lenders, mortgage servicers, real estate professionals and appraisers. Depth is committed to serving the cause of digital innovation and to practicing the pay-it-forward principle alongside The Golden Rule. A woman-owned business, Depth is a member and supporter of the Mortgage Bankers Association, Housing Finance Strategies and The Mortgage Collaborative.

Learn more: https://depthpr.com/

About HousingWire:

HousingWire is an information services company that provides unique data and research, respected business journalism and must-attend events for housing leaders to use to advance their understanding and business outcomes. Our vision is a world in which housing leaders have a complete view of the housing market, and a broad community of peers with whom they can connect. We are committed to delivering the data, analytics, media, and events that advance this vision.

Because housing is too important for narrow perspectives and missed connections. Informed housing leaders are better housing leaders. A connected housing industry is a better housing industry. And the full picture always reveals new opportunities.

Explore more at https://www.housingwire.com/

