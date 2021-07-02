ATLANTA, Ga., July 2, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Depth Public Relations (DepthPR), a leading provider of consultative marketing, public relations and reputation management services for the mortgage lending fintech and residential finance industries since 2006, today announced company Founder and President Kerri Milam is a recipient of HousingWire’s inaugural Marketing Leaders award.

“The housing sector is driven by sales and marketing agility and execution. The successful market-share leaders consistently demonstrate a commitment to marketing strategy, superior communication and a passion for the technology that builds relationships and closes transactions,” said HousingWire Media CEO Clayton Collins. “The Marketing Leaders award recognizes the CMOs and marketing executives who drive outsized business outcomes, transform brands and make everyone around them better.”

Milam’s career-long passion for issues related to residential finance and desire to work with industry innovators led her to found DepthPR in 2006. As president, she guides her company and clients to serve as meaningful contributors of mortgage industry thought leadership and delivers shrewd advice that elevates business strategies and keeps the customer experience front and center. HousingWire’s awards committee was particularly struck by Milam’s success in helping her clients maintain a high level of visibility while grappling with the uncertainty of an unprecedented pandemic. DepthPR increased both its employee headcount and client roster by more than 15% in 2020, during which time DepthPR clients received an average 592% ROI from DepthPR’s services.

“I am honored to be among this talented and admirable peer group of HousingWire 2021 Marketing Leaders who inspire me with their accomplishments,” said Milam. “It is no secret that I love the U.S. housing finance sector and am committed to advancing mortgage fintech innovation by delivering strategic marketing services to its visionaries and workhorses. There is nothing more gratifying than to provide value to a cause one is passionate about.”

“The level at which we’ve been able to accomplish our strategic goals is indicative of the tremendous value that Kerri Milam and the DepthPR team have brought to FormFree,” said FormFree Head of Sales and Marketing Christy Moss. “Kerri has a unique ability to quickly analyze opportunities and foresee the best approach to create visibility and deliver our message to the market, further accelerating our growth. Our company is proud to have such a brilliant public relations and marketing strategist as a part of our team.”

Now in its inaugural year, HousingWire’s Marketing Leaders award program seeks to highlight the brightest minds in marketing within the housing industry. View the full list of 2021 HousingWire Marketing Leaders at https://www.housingwire.com/articles/presenting-housingwires-2021-marketing-leaders/.

About DepthPR:

Depth Public Relations (DepthPR) is a leading provider of consultative marketing, public relations and reputation management services for the mortgage lending and residential finance industries. Since 2006, the firm has represented a clientele of established and emerging brands serving mortgage lenders, real estate professionals and appraisers. DepthPR is committed to serving the cause of digital innovation and to practicing the pay-it-forward principle alongside The Golden Rule. DepthPR is a member and supporter of the Mortgage Bankers Association and The Mortgage Collaborative. For more information, visit https://www.depthpr.com/.

About HousingWire

HousingWire is the most influential source of news and information for the U.S. mortgage and housing markets. Built on a foundation of independent and original journalism, HousingWire reaches over 60,000 newsletter subscribers daily and over 1.0 million unique visitors each month. Our audience of mortgage, real estate and fintech professionals rely on us to Move Markets Forward. Visit www.housingwire.com or www.solutions.housingwire.com to learn more.

Twitter: @HousingWire #HWmarketingleaders #mortgagemarketing

News Source: Depth Public Relations