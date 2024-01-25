LOS ANGELES, Calif., Jan. 25, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — When Scoutmaster Marcos Antonio Correia Santos Jr. Googled the question “Is there a way to happiness?” the answer not only changed his own life, it led to a new international movement within Scouting. At the celebration of the 39th anniversary of the International Association of Scientologists, Chief Marcos’ story was presented as a stellar example of the impact of The Way to Happiness, the common-sense guide to better living written by L. Ron Hubbard.



Chief Marcos uses the 21 precepts of The Way to Happiness to forward the purpose of Scouting: to help youth develop academic skills, self-confidence, ethics, leadership skills, and citizenship skills that influence their adult lives. He created a new international Scouting organization called ORUS, an acronym for Universal Organization of Independent and Traditional Scouts, and created merit badges for each of the 21 precepts.

The criteria for earning the badges: Scouts must study the precept and demonstrate its application in life. And when Scouts earn all 21 precept badges, they are presented with The Way to Happiness Service Medal.

Scout troops in 17 of Brazil’s states and 15 nations now count The Way to Happiness among the essential skills to ensure their Scouts flourish and prosper.

The Way to Happiness has been creating positive change for people the world over since its first publication in 1981. Voices for Humanity on the Scientology Network documents stellar examples of its success.

Voices for Humanity is a Scientology Network original series of short documentaries introducing change-makers from all faiths, cultures and nations who extend help to their communities through Scientology-sponsored humanitarian programs.

Since launching with a special episode featuring Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige, Scientology Network has been viewed in 240 countries and territories worldwide in 17 languages. Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church’s global media center in Los Angeles, the Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320 and can be streamed at Scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

