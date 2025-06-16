NEW YORK, N.Y., June 16, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — While Google’s latest Veo 3 stuns with cinematic video generation, a growing number of creators are turning to a more accessible and monetizable tool—Novi AI from iMyfone Technology Co., Ltd.



May 2025, Google unveiled Veo 3, its most advanced text-to-video model, capable of generating cinematic scenes with realistic motion, camera angles, and sound design—all from a simple text prompt. Currently available in limited preview via Vertex AI, Gemini Ultra, and Google Vids, Veo 3 represents a bold step forward in AI video capabilities. But for most creators, the cutting edge remains out of reach.

VEO 3 IS IMPRESSIVE – BUT NOT YET ACCESSIBLE

Despite the excitement, Veo 3 remains largely inaccessible for most creators:

Premium access: A Gemini Ultra subscription costs $249/month.

Short duration: Current video length is capped at just 8 seconds.

Regional restrictions: Access is limited by country, user qualifications, and waitlists.

Steep learning curve: Effective use demands a deep understanding of prompt engineering and visual storytelling language.

While Veo 3 certainly signals the future of AI video, many independent creators, educators, marketers, and small businesses are left wondering: What can we use today?

MEET NOVI AI: A CREATOR-FIRST VIDEO GENERATOR THAT’S AVAILABLE TODAY

As Veo 3 captures headlines, Novi AI has been quietly building a loyal following among creators looking for practical, scalable AI-powered video tools.

Unlike high-cost or experimental platforms, Novi AI focuses on accessibility, speed, and monetization—making it ideal for everyday content creators, digital marketers, educators, and entrepreneurs.

KEY ADVANTAGES OF NOVI AI

Mobile-first and accessibl

Novi AI runs on Windows, Android, and iOS, letting you create videos anytime, anywhere—no complex hardware or software needed.

Built-in AI storytelling

Powered by ChatGPT and DeepSeek, Novi AI generates full scripts from simple topics—no external tools or writing required.

No editing skills needed

Novi automatically transforms scripts into polished videos with visuals, voiceovers, subtitles, music, and transitions.

Supports longer videos

Unlike Veo's 8-second limit, Novi AI's text-to-video engine can generate high-quality videos over 5 minutes long, ideal for educational, demo, and social content.

Monetization-ready formats

Novi AI supports multiple aspect ratios—including 16:9, 9:16, and 3:4—making its videos ready for seamless publishing on platforms like YouTube Shorts, TikTok, and Instagram Reels.

Stylized video templates

From explainer formats to cartoon-style videos, Novi AI provides diverse themes to match your brand and audience.

FEATURE COMPARISON: VEO 3 VS. NOVI AI

Feature Google Veo 3 Novi AI Public Accessibility Limited preview for selected users ✓ Open to all users Subscription Cost Requires $249/month Gemini Ultra plan ✓ Free to start, accessible pricing tiers Max Video Length Up to 8 seconds ✓ Over 5 minutes with high-quality rendering Platform Support Google ecosystem only ✓ Cross-platform: Windows, Android, iOS Built-in Script Generator X None ✓ ChatGPT + DeepSeek integrated Style Templates X Not available ✓ Includes Pixar, anime, Hollywood, and other diverse styles Output Aspect Ratios X Fixed output ✓ Supports 16:9, 9:16, 3:4 – ideal for YouTube Shorts, TikTok, Reels End-to-End Video Automation X Requires manual input ✓ Fully automated: voiceover, music, visuals, subtitles, transitions



REAL-WORLD WORKFLOW: AI VIDEO CREATION IN MINUTES

Novi AI is designed for creators who need to go from idea to finished content—fast. Once a script or concept is ready, users can:

Select a video style Customize the output—choose video dimensions, voiceover tone and language, background music, and subtitle options. Export the video—ready to publish on platforms like YouTube Shorts, TikTok, or Instagram Reels.

MAKING AI VIDEO ACCESSIBLE FOR EVERYONE

While Google Veo 3 offers a compelling vision of what’s possible in the future of AI video, many creators need solutions that work today. Novi AI provides a practical, accessible, and monetizable way to generate short-form video content—without technical complexity or high production costs.

Take Inspire & Thrive, a storytelling channel on YouTube Shorts. By using Novi AI to create motivational videos featuring real-human visuals, voiceovers, and subtitles, the creator saw a 23% increase in subscribers within just one week.

Novi AI is already helping individuals and teams turn ideas into engaging videos across platforms like TikTok, YouTube Shorts, and Instagram Reels.

ABOUT IMYFONE

iMyFone is known for developing innovative AI-powered tools that simplify digital creation. Its latest platform, Novi AI, helps users turn ideas or scripts into engaging short-form videos—complete with voiceovers, subtitles, and visuals—in just minutes. With built-in story generation and trending templates, Novi AI makes it easy for anyone to produce scroll-stopping content for platforms like TikTok, YouTube Shorts, and Instagram Reels.

Learn more at: https://www.imyfone.com/ai-video-generator/

