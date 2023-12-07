NEW YORK, N.Y., Dec. 7, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Niantic has scheduled its Monster Hunter Now December update. The game updates at midnight and is packed with awesome features. “But are you wondering about playing Monster Hunter Now and how to get new weapons without moving? Just turn to PoGoskill. It can spoof the game and Monster Hunter new weapons unlock from the new December update with zero downtime,” says a PoGoskill spokesperson.



Image Caption: PoGoskill: Play MHN Without Moving.

So, what’s new in the December update, and how do you spoof Monster Hunter Now without moving with PoGoskill? Let’s find out!

What’s New in Monster Hunter Now December Update?

1. Monster Hunter Now December Event Release Date

The Monster Hunter Now release date is midnight on December 7, 2023. That’s when all the new weapons, monsters, and other cool updates drop, so mark your calendars.

2. Monster Hunter Now Update Monster Roster In December Update

The latest Monster Hunter update offers a particular quest featuring all monsters in Monster Hunter Now: Zinogre (Thunder), Barioth (Ice), Banbaro (Ice), and Radobaan (Sleep). The December update also introduces a fresh way to face Zinogre.

3. Monster Hunter Now Update Armor Sets in December Update

In the Monster Hunter Now update for December, besides Zinogre armor, you can snag some sweet Barioth, Banbaro, and Radobaan armor.

4. Monster Hunter Now Update Weapons In December Update

The December Monster Hunter Now weapons update includes two cool weapons. Dual Blades come with a special move called “Heavenly Blade Dance—a deadly sky-high attack. While Lance offers a Killer Dash Attack for the win.

How to Spoof Monster Hunter Now for New Monsters/Weapons Without Moving?

Want to enjoy the new monsters and weapons of Monster Hunter Now without moving? Grab PoGoskill – a reliable and secure app for legit spoofing without jailbreak/rooting. Here’s the lowdown on what PoGoskill can pull off:

Has a cooldown timer for smart GPS changes.

Easily import/export GPX files for custom routes and auto-walk.

Use a joystick for flexible virtual GPS movement.

Simulate different speeds for realistic gameplay.

Save your favorite spots for quick re-selection.

Change locations on 15 devices simultaneously.

Works on both iOS & Android.

Here’s how to use PoGoskill to spoof the location for Monster Hunter Now:

Install and open the tool on your PC and connect your phone to your computer. Head to the top right corner and choose “Joystick Mode.” Slide the speed bar to your liking. Drag the middle button to the circle and release it so the GPS will start moving on its own at your set speed.

Learn more: https://www.pogoskill.com/pokemon-android/how-to-play-pokemon-go-without-moving.html

Gear up for the Monster Hunter Now update event in December, which brings new weapons, armor, and much more. If you want to score them without moving, then a reliable spoofer like PoGoskill can be of advantage. It can spoof GPS location without needing jailbreak/rooting. Moreover, take advantage of a fantastic offer by entering the coupon code “PoGoskill20off” to enjoy an incredible 20% discount right away. Learn more: https://www.PoGoskill.com/

