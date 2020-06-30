BOULDER, Colo., June 30, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — IDmission, LLC, a global leader in biometric and AI technology that reduces risk associated with false identities today announced that it has met the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) requirements for ISO/IEC 30107-3. The Presentation Attack Detection (PAD) testing showed that IDmission’s proprietary passive liveness detection technology was found to be 100% compliant and in iBeta testing the error rate was found to be 0%. By utilizing anti-spoofing techniques, IDmission software offers financial-based institutions an extremely reliable solution for fraud detection and consumer identity verification.



With the ISO qualification, IDmission is one of only three global biometric companies that can ensure the security, compatibility and interoperability at such a level.

“As communication through technology continues to evolve, there is a growing urgency for reliable biometric data verification among financial institutions, insurance providers, healthcare providers, lenders, and other companies delivering online transactions to consumers. Biometric technology has become increasingly critical as a means for verifying consumer identities,” said IDmission CEO Ashim Banerjee. “We have worked very hard to engineer a reliable solution that includes anti-spoofing techniques for institutions to use in identity verification processes.”

iBeta Quality Assurance was the independent testing lab, which is the only biometrics testing lab accredited by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) for ISO 30107-3. It issues third-party testing to other biometric companies in order to ensure product quality, functionality, and accuracy. In order to comply with ISO standards, biometric companies must undergo extensive testing issued by iBeta and achieve the required score.

IDmission is software that eliminates risk associated with false identities. For validating identities to prevent liability and fraud, IDmission combines standards compliant security with passive liveness detection. Invisible by design, it applies biometric science to create security that does not get in the way of doing business.

Used in finance, ecommerce, the sharing economy, and regulated industries, IDmission establishes true identity without compromising the user experience. Delivered as a mobile and cloud solution, or as technology components for advanced developers, IDmission creates powerful security for customers and communities in a fraud filled world.

About IDmission

IDmission, a global leader in biometric and AI technology, reduces risk associated with false identities. It is one of only two U.S. based biotech providers, and the sole provider of a proprietary, end-to-end biotech solution for identity theft, through a comprehensive “Know Your Customer” (KYC) platform and automatic ID document analysis across 200 countries and four categories of biometrics: face, fingerprint, iris, and voice.

