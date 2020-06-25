BOULDER, Colo., June 25, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — IDmission, LLC, a global leader in biometric and AI technology that reduces risk associated with false identities, has announced the appointment of Miles Busby as chief revenue officer. Busby, a former managing partner at IronPoint Financial, was brought in to oversee all revenue operations and lead IDmission executives as they prepare to scale the business in the United States and abroad.



An accomplished entrepreneurial executive, Busby has a proven track record of success in leading high-performing sales teams to revenue growth in a variety of highly specialized tech industries. With 30 years’ leadership experience, Busby brings IDmission a wealth of knowledge in business growth strategy, strategic revenue planning, and fluency in technical sales.

“We look forward to having Miles’ forward-thinking business approaches, which have earned his former businesses much success, including recognition by the Inc. 500 three consecutive years for Fastest Growing US-based Companies and his selection by Ernst & Young as Entrepreneur of the Year (National Finalist),” said Ashim Banerjee, president and CEO of IDmission.

“IDmission is one of few global companies to reach the prestigious ISO 30107-2 compliance rating, so I am eager to work alongside Mr. Banerjee to scale IDmission as a global leader in biometric and AI technology,” Busby said. “We have exciting plans to grow our strategic sales and marketing staff in the US and abroad.”

About IDmission

IDmission, a global leader in biometric and AI technology, reduces risk associated with false identities. It is one of only two U.S. based biotech providers, and the sole provider of a proprietary, end-to-end biotech solution for identity theft, through a comprehensive “Know Your Customer” (KYC) platform and automatic ID document analysis across 200 countries and four categories of biometrics: face, fingerprint, iris, and voice. For more information, visit https://www.idmission.com/homepage-en/.

