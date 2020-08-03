BOULDER, Colo., Aug. 3, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — IDmission, LLC, a global leader in biometric and AI technology that reduces risk associated with false identities today announced its Identity Management System (IDMS) to significantly reduce unauthorized access to large multi-tenant facility access points.



With IDMS, large organizations can significantly control physical and logical access points throughout the enterprise. The upgrade solution provides the ability to augment existing systems for two factor authentication with biometric technology or totally replace outdated key card & PIN systems. The IDMS solution does not require additional investment in access hardware.

IDMS provides a multipoint improvement in access systems including quick employee onboarding and tracking with biometrics, highly secure access, Identity management, and reporting.

“As biometric technology continues to grow as a reliable authentication medium, there is a growing urgency for fast, reliable, and more secure verification of employees accessing secure locations and systems,” said IDmission CEO Ashim Banerjee. “We have engineered a secure end-to-end solution that is easy to implement and does not require replacing your entire infrastructure.”

An ideal security solution for airports, ammunition dumps, government facilities, hospitals, nuclear plants and powerplants, oil refineries, security firms, the armed forces, and any large company that uses key card access/badges, IDMS prevents illicit transfer of access key cards, PINS, and passwords to unauthorized employees and contractors for both physical and logical access points such PCs and other systems. IDmission combines standards compliant security with passive liveness detection. Invisible by design, it applies biometric science to create security that does not get in the way of doing business.

About IDmission

IDmission, a global leader in biometric and AI technology, reduces risk associated with false identities. It is one of only two U.S. based biotech providers, and the sole provider of a proprietary, end-to-end biotech solution for identity theft, through a comprehensive “Know Your Customer” (KYC) platform and automatic ID document analysis across 200 countries and four categories of biometrics: face, fingerprint, iris, and voice. For more information, contact sales@idmission.com

*LOGO link for media: https://www.send2press.com/300dpi/20-0630s2p-idmission-logo-300dpi.jpg

Twitter: @IDmissionLLC #KYC #identitytheftprotection #biometrics #biotech #biometrictechnology #identityverification #antispoofing

News Source: IDmission LLC