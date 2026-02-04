DES MOINES, Iowa, Feb. 4, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — iEmergent, a forecasting and advisory services firm for the financial services, mortgage and real estate industries, has been named to HousingWire’s 2026 Tech100 Mortgage list, marking the third time the company has earned the industry’s top technology distinction. iEmergent was selected for its continued expansion of data-driven tools that help lenders identify where mortgage demand is emerging and how to act on it.



Image caption: iEmergent logo.

Over the past year, iEmergent built on the market intelligence dashboards that helped it earn 2025 Tech100 recognition by expanding the suite with new tools for competitive benchmarking, market analysis and broker performance. Introduced in October, the latest dashboards give lenders faster, more flexible ways to analyze HMDA data, track shifting market conditions and identify high-potential partners across retail, wholesale and correspondent channels. iEmergent also released a new six-year forecast accuracy analysis showing its U.S. purchase mortgage projections continue to outperform other publicly available forecasts, reinforcing the reliability of the intelligence powering both Mortgage MarketSmart and the dashboard suite.

“Knowing where mortgage demand is emerging only matters if lenders can act on it,” said Laird Nossuli, CEO of iEmergent. “Our market intelligence is designed to turn complex data into clear direction, helping lenders prioritize markets, align teams and make confident decisions about where to grow, even as conditions shift.”

“Today, technology is the business strategy. The right tech stack now determines who can recruit top talent, gain market share and expand margins,” said Clayton Collins, CEO of HW Media. “The 2026 Tech100 honorees bring both innovation and impact. They’re growing, their teams are winning and they’re pulling ahead in the race for scale and consumer relevance.”

iEmergent’s flagship platform, Mortgage MarketSmart, delivers highly accurate origination forecasts combined with demographic, economic, housing and loan production data to give lenders a clear, geographic view of how mortgage markets are changing. iEmergent’s solutions are used by banks, credit unions and independent mortgage banks to evaluate market opportunity, assess competitive dynamics and guide strategic growth decisions.

Launched in 2013, HousingWire’s Tech100 awards spotlight the most innovative and impactful technology organizations in housing. The program includes two categories: Tech100 Mortgage, which recognizes companies transforming the mortgage process, and Tech100 Real Estate, which honors technology firms reshaping the home sales experience.

The full list of 2026 HousingWire Tech100 winners is available at https://www.housingwire.com/articles/announcing-the-2026-tech100-mortgage-winners/.

About iEmergent

Founded in 2000, iEmergent provides mortgage lending forecasts and analytics to the lending, housing and real estate industries. The company offers an extensive variety of forecast and market intelligence products, including Mortgage MarketSmart, a visualization tool that helps lenders quantify how mortgage markets will change. For more information, visit https://www.iemergent.com.

